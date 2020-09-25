Paloma Faith to bring 2021 tour to Ipswich

The 26-date tour will take place across Britain and will stop over at the Ipswich Regent on October 4, 2021.

The announcement of the nationwide tour was made alongside details of the new album which was written and recorded during lockdown and is due out in November.

A spokesman for Paloma said: “She wrote most of the songs for Infinite Things before the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world.

“Then we went into lockdown, and she ripped them all up and started afresh.

“She spent her downtime creating, learning to engineer her own music and just thinking about the world.

“The enforced downtime was creatively fruitful and taught her that she had been on a sort of conveyor belt of music and promo.

“The lockdown gave her the space to take stock of her frenetic career, and decide what is meaningful to her.

“She is emerging from lockdown with a new sense of her priorities which has seen her reconnect with her roots steeped in creativity.”

Infinite Things saw Paloma work with a small group of long-time and new collaborators, including producers Patrick Wimberly and Detonate, songwriters Ed Harcourt, Starsmith, Tre Jean Marie alongside the producer and songwriter MNEK and Josef Salvat.

Paloma said: “This record is more than an album about relationships.

“It’s a rumination on sickness and loss. It’s about finding your way back to romance within a long-term relationship.”

Her new single, Better Than This, is out now and will be followed on November 13 by the full Infinite Things album.

The music video for Better Than This sees her shine a light on prevalent issues including climate emergency, police brutality, race and class divide and the injustices of war.

“This is a new Paloma Faith, an artist who has retreated within herself and found not the careful, polished veteran of show business - but the 22-year-old art student being led by her own creativity,” a spokesman said.

Tickets for the Ipswich Regent show on October 4, 2021 go on sale on October 2, 2020 at 10am.

They can be booked on the Regent website.