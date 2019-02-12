Pam’s House returns to Ipswich in memory of DJ Dave Banks

Pam's House dancers and entertainers back in 1996 when the event first launched. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

From humble beginnings back in 1996, popular Hollywoods club night Pam’s House is back for a 2019 reunion and this year it will honour the life of dance scene giant Dave Banks.

The concept of Pam’s House was born 23 years ago in a Woodbridge Road flat covered in posters of Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson - 23 years later it has become the biggest and longest running dancing event in the east of England.

Pam’s House will be at Ipswich Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 9 featuring guest DJ Danny Rampling who is a three-time DJ Awards recipient and has presented BBC Radio 1’s Love Groove Dance Party for eight yeats – the second longest running dance music show after Pete Tong’s Essential Selection.

The event will be held over two floors with Jeremy Healy and Tony Grimley plus residents Pete Walkden, Macca D and Basil Hayes also performing.

Danny Banthorpe, organiser of the popular club night, said of the tribute to Dave Banks: “Dave was the driving force behind huge dance music events Eclipse, ClubUK Ipswich and Kink at Hollywoods, in Ipswich. He was also responsible for inviting Pam’s House to Hollywoods, first monthly, then weekly.

“We’ll be forever thankful for that opportunity, advice and inspiration and always remember the great times.”

Tickets for the dance music event, which has previously been taken to Norwich, Clacton and Newmarket as well as Ibiza super clubs Eden and Space and others across the world, are £15 via @PamsHouseUK on Facebook.

