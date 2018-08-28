Sunny

Michael Ball is ‘coming home ‘ to the Ipswich Regent

PUBLISHED: 14:29 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:56 03 December 2018

Michael Ball is performing live in concert at the Ipswich Regent next year as part of a UK tour to promote a new solo album. Tickets go on sale this week. Arts editor Andrew Clarke takes a look at Michael Ball’s dazzling career

Michael Ball is performing a concert at the Ipswich Regent next May as part of his Coming Home To You tour, promoting a new solo album. Photo: Live NationMichael Ball is performing a concert at the Ipswich Regent next May as part of his Coming Home To You tour, promoting a new solo album. Photo: Live Nation

Actor, singer, theatrical entrepreneur, multi-platinum recording artist and national treasure Michael Ball is heading back to the Ipswich Regent as part of a new UK tour to support his forthcoming studio album Coming Home To You set for release next year.

Tickets for the Ipswich Regent concert on May 6 go on sale on Friday December 7 at 9am. The nationwide tour kicks off in Nottingham on April 20 and will include a date at the world famous London Palladium.

The double Olivier Award winner has become a leading part of Britain’s theatrical establishment having won critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Aspects of Love, Stephen Sondheim’s Passion, The Woman in White and Chitty, Chitty Bang, Bang.

He first leapt to fame as Marius, in the original RSC cast of Les Misérables, performing at the Barbican before transferring to the West End. As part of a run of high profile roles, he then transferred to the role of Raoul in the The Phantom of the Opera.

He was producer and star of the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. He played the title role of the demon barber opposite Imelda Staunton as the pie-shop owning Mrs Lovett. The production started off as part of the Chichester Festival before transferring to the West End.

One of Michael Ball’s favourite roles was that of Edna Turnblad in the smash hit musical Hairspray. He played the part for 18 months in the West End, starting in October 2007 before heading out on a nationwide tour of the play which only came to an end in 2011.

In recent years he has worked closely with tenor Alfie Boe on two albums and associated concerts. Now, Michael is about to release a new solo album Coming Home To You and embark on an extensive UK tour.

Tickets go on sale on December 07 at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk or www.ipswichregent.com

