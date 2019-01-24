Pixie Lott announced for popular LeeStock festival

Pixie Lott will headline at LeeStock 2019

Multi-platinum selling artist Pixie Lott has been announced as one of the headline acts at a popular two-day music festival held in Long Melford.

Rebecca Ferguson will play at LeeStock on Saturday

Held in the grounds of stately home Melford Hall, LeeStock will take place over the weekend of May 25-26, and organisers say they are expecting tickets to sell-out in record time.

Alongside Pixie Lott on the pop-fused Saturday bill will be X-Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson and 90s Irish girl band B*Witched.

Rock bands Starsailor and The Wildhearts will top the Sunday line-up, with Tony Wright of Terrorvision fame headlining the acoustic stage on Sunday night.

Edd Keogh, organiser, said: “LeeStock gets bigger and bigger each year and we’re really proud this year our line-up keeps with our theme of being inclusive for all.

The Wildhearts will play on Sunday at LeeStock

“Last year the event sold a few weeks before the festival, tickets are already selling faster than ever before so with this huge announcement we’re anticipating them selling out in record time.”

The annual festival – originally known as LeeFest – was first held in Sudbury in 2006 in memory of local musician Lee Dunford, who died following a battle with cancer aged 21.

The event, which has grown from humble beginnings at Glemsford Social Club to a two-day music festival with thousands of people attending, raises money for the Willow Foundation.

Since its inception, the festival has raised more than £150,000 for the national charity which provides special days for seriously-ill young adults, and helped Lee prior to his death.

Starsailor will perform on the Sunday at LeeStock 2019

The festival is part of a number of events that aim to raise the profile of the Willow Foundation and raise money for the charity including a pub crawl, a football match, and a Twenty20 cricket match.

During the past six years, the festival has welcomed acts as diverse as Feeder, Republica, Reef, Pigeon Detectives, Goldie Looking Chain, Toploader, Spaced, Scouting For Girls, The Hoosiers, Lucy Spraggon, Lightning Seeds, Terrorvison, Newton Faulkner and The Feeling.

Weekend or single day tickets for LeeStock Music Festival, which includes its very own beer festival including more than 30 real ales, are on sale now at www.leestock.org