Video

WATCH - Pop Chorus performs Christmas music live on Ipswich Cornhill

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Community choir Pop Chorus brought Christmas musical magic to Ipswich town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The singers performed a range of festive classics and carols on the Cornhill, raising funds for FIND (Families in Need).

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As crowds of shoppers gathered to join in, some listening youngsters couldn't resist dancing to the tunes.

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pop Chorus director Yula Andrews said the singers were "really enjoying the vibe in Ipswich town centre.

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are really excited to be down on the Cornhill supporting FIND - we have been raising money for them for a whole year, and have done really well," she said.

Maureen Reynel MBE (founder of FIND) with Seren and Yula Andrews Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Maureen Reynel MBE (founder of FIND) with Seren and Yula Andrews Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

FIND provides food and other items to people in need and has just moved into the town's new foodbank.

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pop Chorus is now preparing for two concerts at the Regent in Ipswich on December 1, at 4pm and 7.30pm.

They will feature more than 150 singers and a wide range of festive music.