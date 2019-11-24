E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH - Pop Chorus performs Christmas music live on Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 November 2019

Shoppers were treated to some festive songs by the Pop Chorus , who were rasing money for FIND Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community choir Pop Chorus brought Christmas musical magic to Ipswich town centre.

The singers performed a range of festive classics and carols on the Cornhill, raising funds for FIND (Families in Need).

As crowds of shoppers gathered to join in, some listening youngsters couldn't resist dancing to the tunes.

Pop Chorus director Yula Andrews said the singers were "really enjoying the vibe in Ipswich town centre.

"We are really excited to be down on the Cornhill supporting FIND - we have been raising money for them for a whole year, and have done really well," she said.

FIND provides food and other items to people in need and has just moved into the town's new foodbank.

Pop Chorus is now preparing for two concerts at the Regent in Ipswich on December 1, at 4pm and 7.30pm.

They will feature more than 150 singers and a wide range of festive music.

