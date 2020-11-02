Black Panther exhibition brings the power of storytelling to Ipswich

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Costumes from the film will be on display at Christchurch Mansion from next April as part of the Power of Stories exhibition Picture: DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB DISNEY/MARVEL STUDIOS/IMDB

The much-anticipated Black Panther: Power of Stories exhibition which was due to open at Christchurch Mansion this summer has now been rearranged for April 2021.

Preparing for the arrival of the Black Panther costumes which will be featured in the Power of Stories exhibition. L-R Glen Chisholm (Community Curator), Cllr Carole Jones, Ivy Scott (Community Curator) and Eleanor Root Collections and Learning Curator. Photo Jade Froud IBC Preparing for the arrival of the Black Panther costumes which will be featured in the Power of Stories exhibition. L-R Glen Chisholm (Community Curator), Cllr Carole Jones, Ivy Scott (Community Curator) and Eleanor Root Collections and Learning Curator. Photo Jade Froud IBC

The exhibition, postponed because of Covid restrictions, will celebrate the power of storytelling in a myriad of different forms, across a number of cultures, and will feature a display of sensational costumes from the hit film Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

The exhibition has been designed to illustrate how storytelling in all its forms has shaped societies all over the world, how it has given people identity and sense of a shared history.

The exhibition will echo Black Panther’s inspirational call to millions of people around the world to think about where they came from and who they want to be.

The outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye will sit alongside Marvel comics and historic museum objects: from music to movies, carvings to cartoons, this exhibition highlights how the stories we know shape the way we see the world.

A community-led activity programme will also enrich local people’s experience of the exhibition. Ipswich Borough Council’s Museums Service Portfolio Holder Cllr Carole Jones has said: “The exhibition is a thrilling collaboration between museums and Ipswich’s community. We did not want to tell people how to get the most out of Power of Stories – we wanted them to inspire each other and visitors with their stories and, hopefully, to bring new audiences to the Mansion.”

Phanuel Mutumburi, Business and Operations Director for Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, is part of the group working on the exhibition. He believes this is a huge opportunity for local young people to take inspiration and to harness the positive energy the show will bring.

“Having representation on such an iconic film is as much for young black people as it is for others to see and understand them. This exhibition will contribute to shaping their sense of identity and provide opportunities for people to participate in many ways.”

Curator Melanie Hollis has said: “Themes of storytelling and culture will be explored along with local stories. Black Panther is a point at which museums, history and storytelling cross over beautifully. Some of the cultural traditions represented in the film can also be found in the Ipswich collections and it’s wonderful to be highlighting them in such a positive way. Museums are great spaces for sharing stories and for learning more about the world we live in. Weaving local voices into this display gives it much more meaning.”

Community Curator Lāna’i Collis-Phillips is part of the team designing this exciting exhibition: “We want to celebrate lots of storytelling traditions from across the globe, but also get people thinking about the things they hear or read.”

The Power of Stories exhibition will be on display at the Wolsey Gallery, Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich from April 3 to August 29, 2021