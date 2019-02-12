Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

`It is this dramatic history he draws upon’

PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 06 March 2019

Professor Maciej Swieszewski and Dr. Roman Nieczyporowski at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Professor Maciej Swieszewski and Dr. Roman Nieczyporowski at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Leading Polish painter Professor Maciej Swieszewski is exhibiting his work at the Waterfront Gallery in Ipswich.

Professor Maciej Swieszewski exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDProfessor Maciej Swieszewski exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

His work illustrates the post war suffering which underpinned his childhood growing up in Poland, human pain and the theory of the collective unconscious.

Robert Priseman, who is an internationally recognised artist and visiting lecturer of the University of Suffolk shared with us his thoughts on the Polish artist’s work.

He said: “Maciej’s painting and drawing is based on his own geography and personal history, being a child of Post-War Europe growing up in Poland, which played home to some of the most extreme Nazi death camps during the Second World War, such as Auschwitz, Majdanek and Treblinka. It is this dramatic history he draws upon.”

Professor Maciej Swieszewski, Roman Nieczyporowski and Robert Priseman Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDProfessor Maciej Swieszewski, Roman Nieczyporowski and Robert Priseman Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maciej Swieszewski said: “I am very excited to be exhibiting my work at this beautiful gallery in Ipswich.”

The exhibition is now open and continues until April 5, Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am - 4pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Significant delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Rolling road block on A12 as pallets are removed from road

A rolling roadblock is currently in place Picture: GREGG BROWN

AFC Sudbury’s French set to feature against Ipswich U-23s on trial at League One Barnsley

Tyler French, right in action for AFC Sudbury against Heybridge Swifts' Luke Callander, is currently on trail at Barnsley. Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Basildon are the visitors to Dellwood Avenue but Seasiders won’t take opponents lightly

Kye Ruel, finally back from pre-season injury in action for Felixstowe Reserves last weekend: Photo: Stan Baston

Blues skipper Chambers: ‘I struggle to escape from the reality of the situation we are in’

Luke Chambers at the final whistle at Wigan after Town drew after a late Joe Garner equaliser for the Latics Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists