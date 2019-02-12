`It is this dramatic history he draws upon’

Professor Maciej Swieszewski and Dr. Roman Nieczyporowski at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Leading Polish painter Professor Maciej Swieszewski is exhibiting his work at the Waterfront Gallery in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Professor Maciej Swieszewski exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Professor Maciej Swieszewski exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

His work illustrates the post war suffering which underpinned his childhood growing up in Poland, human pain and the theory of the collective unconscious.

Robert Priseman, who is an internationally recognised artist and visiting lecturer of the University of Suffolk shared with us his thoughts on the Polish artist’s work.

He said: “Maciej’s painting and drawing is based on his own geography and personal history, being a child of Post-War Europe growing up in Poland, which played home to some of the most extreme Nazi death camps during the Second World War, such as Auschwitz, Majdanek and Treblinka. It is this dramatic history he draws upon.”

Professor Maciej Swieszewski, Roman Nieczyporowski and Robert Priseman Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Professor Maciej Swieszewski, Roman Nieczyporowski and Robert Priseman Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Maciej Swieszewski said: “I am very excited to be exhibiting my work at this beautiful gallery in Ipswich.”

The exhibition is now open and continues until April 5, Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am - 4pm.