Ipswich Regent rocked by magic Queen show - as tickets go on sale for return visit

PUBLISHED: 09:45 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 25 September 2019

We Will Rock You is at Ipswich Regent this week. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

We Will Rock You is at Ipswich Regent this week. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

Archant

This might be the Grand-daddy of all rock jukebox musicals, but the latest full professional production at the Regent shows that it's as fresh and fun as ever.

Brian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIENDBrian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIEND

I'd seen it a couple of times before this, but never a full West End-style production that has been developed with direct input from Brian May who was in town earlier this week to see how his show had developed.

He need have no worries. It's developed superbly. Even a five-minute technical glitch in the first half couldn't detract from a night of sheer blissful entertainment.

Of course the material they have to work with is really top notch. Queen were/are one of the best bands of all time - and created THE best single ever (and that's an undisputable fact).

This show fuses 24 of their Greatest Hits with stunning dance routines to create a spectacular (and very funny) show which has been completely re-written by Ben Elton since the last time I saw it.

Ian McIntosh as Galileo in We Will Rock You: Johan PerssonIan McIntosh as Galileo in We Will Rock You: Johan Persson

Of course the story doesn't matter. It is the musical routines, the superb musicians and the fantastic voices of the cast that stick in the mind for a long time.

In fact it's proved so popular that the show is returning to the Regent next summer - I suspect many of those in the theatre last night will be booking their return tickets over the next few days.

The show is back in town from June 29 to July 4 next year and tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday.

Jennifer O'Leary as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Picture: Johan PerssonJennifer O'Leary as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Picture: Johan Persson

The voices of the star performers are amazing. Ian McIntosh is an astonishing Galileo - pitch perfect and with a voice of which Freddie Mercury would be proud without turning the performance into an impression.

Elena Skye is the perfect foil as Scaramouche. Her character would not like the description of Rock Chick - but her voice was perfect for the show.

The cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERSSONThe cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERSSON

Jennifer O'Leary's diva-like Killer Queen is magnetic and menacing while the other soloists all bring perfection to their roles.

What is great about the show is that it puts Queen's music into a dramatic setting. That was the band's trademark during its heyday of the late 1970s and 1980s when Freddie realised that punters at live concerts wanted a real show.

I've been to some Queen tribute acts which have been technically superb and great entertainment. But to really appreciate the music you need some drama - We Will Rock You has been providing that for years. And, Boy, can it still deliver!

