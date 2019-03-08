Ipswich Regent rocked by magic Queen show - as tickets go on sale for return visit

We Will Rock You is at Ipswich Regent this week. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT Archant

This might be the Grand-daddy of all rock jukebox musicals, but the latest full professional production at the Regent shows that it's as fresh and fun as ever.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIEND Brian May was in the audience of the first Ipswich We Will Rock You. Picture: MATTHEW JAMES FRIEND

I'd seen it a couple of times before this, but never a full West End-style production that has been developed with direct input from Brian May who was in town earlier this week to see how his show had developed.

He need have no worries. It's developed superbly. Even a five-minute technical glitch in the first half couldn't detract from a night of sheer blissful entertainment.

✨ IT'S A KIND OF MAGIC! ✨



TICKETS WILL NOW BE ON SALE FOR EVERYONE FROM 10AM TOMORROW!



Due to the excitement of Brian May visiting the show & the amazing time audiences are having, we couldn't resist going on sale sooner! Please RT tickets are on sale TOMORROW 10AM — Ipswich Regent Theatre (@IpswichRegent) September 24, 2019

Of course the material they have to work with is really top notch. Queen were/are one of the best bands of all time - and created THE best single ever (and that's an undisputable fact).

This show fuses 24 of their Greatest Hits with stunning dance routines to create a spectacular (and very funny) show which has been completely re-written by Ben Elton since the last time I saw it.

Ian McIntosh as Galileo in We Will Rock You: Johan Persson Ian McIntosh as Galileo in We Will Rock You: Johan Persson

Of course the story doesn't matter. It is the musical routines, the superb musicians and the fantastic voices of the cast that stick in the mind for a long time.

You may also want to watch:

In fact it's proved so popular that the show is returning to the Regent next summer - I suspect many of those in the theatre last night will be booking their return tickets over the next few days.

The show is back in town from June 29 to July 4 next year and tickets are on sale from 10am on Wednesday.

Jennifer O'Leary as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Picture: Johan Persson Jennifer O'Leary as the Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Picture: Johan Persson

The voices of the star performers are amazing. Ian McIntosh is an astonishing Galileo - pitch perfect and with a voice of which Freddie Mercury would be proud without turning the performance into an impression.

Elena Skye is the perfect foil as Scaramouche. Her character would not like the description of Rock Chick - but her voice was perfect for the show.

The cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERSSON The cast of We Will Rock You. Picture: JOHAN PERSSON

Jennifer O'Leary's diva-like Killer Queen is magnetic and menacing while the other soloists all bring perfection to their roles.

What is great about the show is that it puts Queen's music into a dramatic setting. That was the band's trademark during its heyday of the late 1970s and 1980s when Freddie realised that punters at live concerts wanted a real show.

I've been to some Queen tribute acts which have been technically superb and great entertainment. But to really appreciate the music you need some drama - We Will Rock You has been providing that for years. And, Boy, can it still deliver!