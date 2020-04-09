E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Queen’s We Will Rock You has new date for Ipswich Regent

PUBLISHED: 11:52 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 09 April 2020

Following the closure of all UK theatres, as part of the Coronavirus lockdown, the 2020 performance of Queen & Ben Elton’s smash hit musical ‘We Will Rock You’ at the Ipswich Regent has been rescheduled for early 2021.

The producers of ‘We Will Rock You’ did not want to disappoint fans who had bought tickets, so they have been working to reschedule as many of the shows as quickly as possible giving people something to look forward to in these unsettling times.

We will Rock You will be returning to the Ipswich Regent between March 8-13, 2021. Producers said: “We are delighted to announce the good news that the musical extravaganza will once again rock theatres across the UK. Details of how to exchange tickets will follow in the coming weeks.”

Brian May said: “Happy to say our magnificent UK tour of ‘We Will Rock You’, the Rock Theatrical, will rise again. The Coronavirus has had us all on the run - but live theatre will win in the end! Keep hold of your bookings and The Vibe will be yours in 2020.”

Roger Taylor added: “This is great news, I’m so pleased to see the show on the road again.”

Ben Elton agreed: “I was so pleased to get the great news that ‘We Will Rock You’ is to be remounted next year after being forced to close mid tour and I hope Queen’s incred-ible music can help to make us feel like Champions again.”

‘We Will Rock You’ has seen unprecedented success in theatres all around the world since it began in 2002. The show has received continuous rave reviews and standing ovations in every town and city it has visited, and will be ready to pick up exactly where it left off in January 2021.

