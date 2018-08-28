Video

Festive entertainment at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre draws crowds despite the rain

Sally Pidgeon, Lauren, Albie and Lewis Squirrell, Oakley Woolard and Emily Pidgeon enjoying the fayre despite the rainy weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Rain couldn’t spoil the seasonal entertainment at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre, as crowds headed along to join in the fun.

This year’s event is the biggest festive fayre yet at the venue. There are more than 80 stalls offering a wide range of goods, along with mulled wine, hot chocolate, and many different types of food.

On Saturday, children and families were defying the weather and enjoying activities including feeding the sheep, making glittery slime, and having a go on a decorated tractor.

The rain didn't deter the crowds from visiting Jimmy's Farm Christmas fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The rain didn't deter the crowds from visiting Jimmy's Farm Christmas fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, the farm’s director, said before the event: “This is one of the biggest weekends in the farm calendar and I simply can’t wait.”

The fayre is running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2, with bands, choirs and school groups, a Christmas present hunt and the chance to meet Santa in his grotto. There are also donkey rides and animal encounters, including a reindeer roundup and meerkat madness.

Jane Stannard and her dog Boris feeling festive in their Christmas jumpers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jane Stannard and her dog Boris feeling festive in their Christmas jumpers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors got to say hello to some pigs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Visitors got to say hello to some pigs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amelie, Anne and Jean-Luc Barthel having fun at the fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Amelie, Anne and Jean-Luc Barthel having fun at the fayre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lily Harrowing hiding behind the Christmas trees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lily Harrowing hiding behind the Christmas trees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jude Creek making some slime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jude Creek making some slime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Willow Sprague having a go on the Christmas tractor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Willow Sprague having a go on the Christmas tractor Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jason Clench, Maddy and Dumitriou Mircea feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Jason Clench, Maddy and Dumitriou Mircea feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN