Festive entertainment at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre draws crowds despite the rain
PUBLISHED: 15:39 01 December 2018
Archant
Rain couldn’t spoil the seasonal entertainment at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre, as crowds headed along to join in the fun.
This year’s event is the biggest festive fayre yet at the venue. There are more than 80 stalls offering a wide range of goods, along with mulled wine, hot chocolate, and many different types of food.
On Saturday, children and families were defying the weather and enjoying activities including feeding the sheep, making glittery slime, and having a go on a decorated tractor.
Farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, the farm’s director, said before the event: “This is one of the biggest weekends in the farm calendar and I simply can’t wait.”
The fayre is running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2, with bands, choirs and school groups, a Christmas present hunt and the chance to meet Santa in his grotto. There are also donkey rides and animal encounters, including a reindeer roundup and meerkat madness.