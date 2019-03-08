Sunshine and Showers

Relive your childhood at free retro gaming event

PUBLISHED: 09:05 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 04 April 2019

Organiser Miles Prower playing some of the retro games in the teepee at La Tour Cycle Cafe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart and Sonic the Hedgehog are all set to take over the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Gazebos and gamers will congregate on the Cornhill on Saturday, April 6, as a free retro gaming event takes place.

The games will all be played on old fashioned CRT TVs so you will feel like you have been transported back to the 90s.

Attendees can expect to get their hands on a range of different consoles including original Gameboys, old school PS2s and XBox 360s.

The event, which will run from 10am to 4pm, has been organised by All about Ipswich and Bring Back Retro gaming.

Miles Prowler, who runs Bring Back Retro gaming, said: “They’ll be loads of original home consoles from the Master System to the Wii U with lots of games to choose from.

“We’ll have arcade shooting games and dance mats and the cafe in the hall will be open for food and drinks.

“Other consoles we’ll have are Megadrive, N64, SNES, PS1, PS2 and we’ll have games like Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Crash Bandicoot, Sonic and Goldeneye.”

Miles and his team recently held an event at La Tour Cafe, you can read more about it here.

Relive your childhood at free retro gaming event

Organiser Miles Prower playing some of the retro games in the teepee at La Tour Cycle Cafe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

