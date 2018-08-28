Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

Equipped with his trademark staccato anecdotes, Fisher Price keyboard and train of thought spiels on modern life, the 42-year-old’s debut Ipswich Corn Exchange gig had belly laughs aplenty.

Never one to shy away from poking fun at himself – including belly keyboard solos and thoughts on what he would tell an 18-year-old self – where his comedy excels is its timelessness.

A few fleeting references to Brexit are as topical as it gets, with the rest of the evening built upon a masterful combination of the absurd (describing electricity to Leonardo da Vinci is a stand out) and the unexpected (Shakira arriving on your doorstep).

Not one to miss next time he rolls into town.