Iggle Piggle, Makka Pakka, and the Pinky Ponk are on tour and this week they have stopped off at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich.

In the Night Garden Live is an hour-long production with puppeteers, life-sized characters and a relaxing soundtrack - and an audience packed with pre-schoolers all waiving their special printed flags.

The show got off to a slightly underwhelming start with pint-sized versions of the main characters but once the larger versions were introduced the toddlers in the auditorium suddenly came to life, waiving and dancing to the mellow tunes.

It was easy to tell who the favourite was - Upsy Daisy recieved a raptuous reception as she walked onto stage - while the Tombliboos were also a popular attraction. Puppeteers operated half-sized creations with skill and ease, making them move just as the TV characters do. A genius way of bringing these bush babies to life.

Going back to the soundtrack for a moment, it is worth remembering that this is a bedtime classic so expect soothing, calming music rather than the uplifting sing-a-long tracks that feature on other children's shows.

As a parent, it is easy to sit back and let the show wash over you, and young children will enjoy the familiarity of the tunes but older children may become restless over time.

Keep them going though, because the absolute highlight of the show comes close to the end - the arrival of the Pinky Ponk.

For those not in the know (and yes that included me - I think I must have been the only parent in the audience who had not actually sat through an entire episode of this CBeebies hit) this is a balloon-like airship which glides gracefully in the sky to give passengers views of the titular Night Garden.

This tactile-looking piece of wonderment floated out across the stalls (I am not quite sure how it worked as I could not spot an aerial track so can only assume it was remote controlled) and had everyone large and small looking up in amazement.

I have to admit, once I realised what this was I started filming as I know the 60-second clip will amuse my two-year-old for hours!

If you are looking for high-octane fun, and audience participation, then this is not for you, but if you are looking for a tranquil hour of relaxing entertainment then grab a ticket, and spend the majority of the time watching your little one's expressions, it is priceless seeing their eyes light up when they spot another of the familiar characters.

In the Night Garden Live is at the Regent Theatre, Ipswich on Thursday at 10am and 1pm.