Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Film review: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a wonderful visual treat

19 December, 2018 - 11:43
Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Picture: SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/CTMG INC/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC

Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Picture: SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/CTMG INC/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC

SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/CTMG INC/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC

Have you seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse yet? See our review of the new animated superhero adventure.

Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Picture: SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/CTMG INC/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC Shameik Moore in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Picture: SONY PICTURES ANIMATION/CTMG INC/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC

Given the number of Spider-Men (three) we have seen grace our screens in almost two decades, one could be forgiven for rather sceptically wondering what a fourth iteration could possibly bring to the character without an element of repetition.

The answer is Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothmam’s wildly inventive and deeply funny superhero animation.

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) develops powers that transform him into the new Spider-Man, but soon finds that he is not the only masked web-slinger, after crime-boss Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) tears open a portal to numerous alternate dimensions.

Rather than ground the action in reality as previous adaptations have, the directors refreshingly embrace the more outlandish elements of the comic-books as Miles’ world collides with those of the different Spider-Men and Women.

Watching the stark, black and white style of the Marlowesque Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) meld with the vibrant colour palate of Miles’ universe and the muted tones of the schlubby Peter B. Parker’s (Jake Johnson) is a delight.

This comic-book aesthetic is astonishing and the gags hilarious. There are some lovely digs at superhero clichés and the less successful spider-outings.

But what truly makes the film shine is Miles’ touching relationships with reluctant mentor Peter, his no-nonsense police-officer father Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry) and his roguish uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali). It is a credit to all four that they provide the heart of this wonderful, visual treat of a film.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Aussie flyer Allen has heard ‘nothing but great things’ about the Witches, as he heads to Foxhall in 2019

Jake Allen who has been confirmed as a Witches rider in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Nino Severino: Future Olympians being created at Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club

Pipers Vale gymnasts Ellie Cornforth, Aaliyah Manning and Grace Wardley have been picked for Team GB. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA

Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

Alison James and her son Steven at the Inkerman in Ipswich Picture: ADMIRAL TAVERNS

Ipswich’s sad and gruesome nativity scene - now Joseph has had his head cut off too

The nativity scene outside All Saints Church in Ipswich

Which board games will be winners this Christmas?

Enjoying a board game at a past Fun Palace event at Ipswich County Library, Myles Miller, Chris Filip and Alex Mann. Picture: NIGE BROWN.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists