Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rich Hall, Ipswich Corn Exchange review - ‘a two-hour juggernaut of a show’

PUBLISHED: 14:42 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 November 2018

Andrew Hollis

Rich Hall Credit: Rab Cummings

Rich Hall Credit: Rab Cummings

Archant

For a star of TV comedy panel shows to bring his Hoedown to a half empty Ipswich Corn Exchange must have been a bit of a comedown.

But Rich Hall had done his homework and was ready to improvise and give it his all to delight of those that ventured out for a Sunday-night laugh.

The first-half saw the jokes coming thick and fast as the American gave us his humorous take on life in the UK compared with the US.

He commended the Brits for taking on 26 nations over Brexit while the whole of the US was trying to get one man out of a house.

But he sees us as “cryptic-crossword-type people, not linear”, highlighted by Northampton being nowhere near Southampton, and the eccentricity of the documentaries on BBC 4.

Gags about the local geography, including the venue as a majestic arena once dripping with corn, and his journey from Liverpool Street via eight different types of transport, were delivered to appreciative, knowing laughs.

Audience interaction just before the interval reflected his humility.

The victims in the front row included a car mechanic, a child care practitioner and a furniture salesman - Hall’s “kinda people”.

But he was not paying lip service to the answers to his questions, the details were all being mentally noted.

The second half was the Hoedown, and where Hall shone.

In the 15-minute interval, he had been hard at work tailoring his songs to the stories gained at the end of the first half.

He appeared back on stage armed with an acoustic guitar, accompanied by another guitarist and a drummer.

Declaring most country music as “maple syrup sweet sickly s**t”, he then played an hour of his own seemingly off-the-cuff western-style numbers.

The final two songs revealed Hall’s darker side, with the first mocking an ageing Bob Dylan, “wheezing in the key of flat”, followed by the finale about an of asylum-seeking African jumping on a lorry. Hall pushed the boundaries of taste, but it was funny.

After a two-hour juggernaut of a show, it was all smiles as the audience headed home.

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

13 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

55 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation is on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide