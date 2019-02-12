Rock of Ages, Ipswich Regent review: ‘an uplifting, feel good bonanza’

Welcome to Sunset Strip where all your wildest dreams can come true!

Drop everything and get yourself a ticket to this show.

Rock of Ages promised a plethora of 80s classics with a light hearted love story thrown in and my goodness did it deliver on all counts and more.

Featuring Kevin Clifton of Strictly fame as rock sex symbol Stacey Jaxx and Kevin Kennedy (yes, Curly from Coronation Street was in it) plus the sensational Jodie Steele (Sherrie) and Luke Walsh (Drew), the show had more than its fair share of talent.

The moment the show began the classic hits had us rocking in our seats.

The cast had sensational voices along with great energetic choreography, clever staging and lighting, there was no downtime during this performance. The one thing I had not anticipated was how funny it would be.

Naughty and full of debauchery in places but hilarious.

All four of us were laughing hysterically for most of the show and when I say hysterically, I mean, laugh out loud full volume laughing from your belly.

No breathing, just laughing until you can’t laugh anymore.

Although the storyline is corny, this version is an absolute must see.

It is an uplifting, feel good bonanza with a cast that smash every hit throughout.

It will have you laughing, singing, dancing and it will unreservedly unleash your inner Rock God. Go now!