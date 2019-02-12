Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rock of Ages, Ipswich Regent review: ‘an uplifting, feel good bonanza’

PUBLISHED: 09:51 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 06 March 2019

Rebekah Rodwell

Rock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other Richard

Rock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other Richard

The Other Richard

Welcome to Sunset Strip where all your wildest dreams can come true!

Rock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other RichardRock Of Ages Production Photos ©The Other Richard

Drop everything and get yourself a ticket to this show.

Rock of Ages promised a plethora of 80s classics with a light hearted love story thrown in and my goodness did it deliver on all counts and more.

Featuring Kevin Clifton of Strictly fame as rock sex symbol Stacey Jaxx and Kevin Kennedy (yes, Curly from Coronation Street was in it) plus the sensational Jodie Steele (Sherrie) and Luke Walsh (Drew), the show had more than its fair share of talent.

The moment the show began the classic hits had us rocking in our seats.

Rock of Ages Photo Credit : The Other RichardRock of Ages Photo Credit : The Other Richard

The cast had sensational voices along with great energetic choreography, clever staging and lighting, there was no downtime during this performance. The one thing I had not anticipated was how funny it would be.

Naughty and full of debauchery in places but hilarious.

All four of us were laughing hysterically for most of the show and when I say hysterically, I mean, laugh out loud full volume laughing from your belly.

No breathing, just laughing until you can’t laugh anymore.

Although the storyline is corny, this version is an absolute must see.

It is an uplifting, feel good bonanza with a cast that smash every hit throughout.

It will have you laughing, singing, dancing and it will unreservedly unleash your inner Rock God. Go now!

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Most Read

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I can’t hide it from them’ – police officer assaulted countless times struggles to explain cuts and bruises to children

PC Andrew Overton says it is difficult to discuss assaults with his children Picture: ARCHANT

Police patrol estate after gang targets ‘traumatised’ residents

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Murder trial jury expected to retire to consider its verdicts today

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Significant delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

£300m SnOasis project takes ‘crucial step forward’

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

What’s wrong with this plug? Felixstowe hoverboard shipment fails safety checks on sight

Trading Standards officers deemed the hoverboard plugs unfit for use without even having to test them Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Celebrate International Women’s Day in Suffolk

Roma will be performing at the John Peel centre in Stowmarket for International Women's Day Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists