REVIEW: Russell Kane: The Fast and the Curious, Corn Exchange, Ipswich

Russell Kane brought his Fast and the Curious show to Ipswich Picture: RUSSELL KANE Archant

Suited and booted, Russell Kane’s energetic performance had the audience in stitches from start to finish in his recent tour ‘the fast and the curious’.

He started with a free-flowing style of performance, humorously picking on the audience members. As he explains, the first half of his show doesn’t have much structure, like millennials today who float around like there’s all the time in the world. As he reassures the older members of the audience that he will get onto some structured stories about his dad in the second half.

He refers back to his youth, growing up on the Essex border with his hard-as-nails dad, who was a bouncer, and how to keep occupied as a youngster without the internet.

The show is a whistle stop tour of Kane’s life experiences. He discusses the social implications of the reality of Instagram, and how the posed fakery of taking a selfie would fit into the real world – ‘would you go into ASDA and ask everyone to stop shopping to look at your smoky eye?’.

He talks about how his life has changed to a slow-paced move to Cheshire, where he can’t order an Uber, and everyone gets up at 8.30am for their herbal tea. Married life was one of the main themes in his show, with his wife Lindsey as the star.

A Manchurian with Italian roots, he shares with the audience experiences of dining out with his feisty wife, after getting chucked out of the only pizzeria that his wife hasn’t voiced her opinion to an unimpressed waitress about the hair in her food. Or the confrontation of a queue jumper on boarding a flight at the airport.

Going on a family holiday with his wife, daughter and mother in-law, he Stayed in the German corner of Majorca and said he had never seen such a plush part of the Spanish island, with no British tourists passed out on street corners outside KFC. He portrays the different types of people on a night out, and how some throw up as violently as a dinosaur from Jurassic park, whilst others turn vomiting or Vomerotti as he calls it, into an Italian opera.

The show was relatable to the audience as you could hear people muttering to the person next to them ‘that’s something I would do’ in response to Kane’s forthright gags.

He doesn’t shy away to discuss current political issues either, although he thinks it’s a tiresome conversation which people find somewhat strenuous now ‘what unites the country now is a crushing boredom’.

He didn’t stop for air for the majority of the night as he was bouncing around the stage, impersonating the accents of his family and comically voicing his opinions on the current state of affairs. The show is definitely worth a watch, there’s something for everyone and it’s an all-round good night of entertainment.