Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich artists take film to every continent

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 January 2019

L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Stefan Freedman and Lois Cordelia with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Stefan Freedman and Lois Cordelia with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

Archant

A short film created by a group of artists and musicians from Ipswich has been selected for screening at its 15th international film festival as it continues to touch people’s hearts around the globe.

Stefan Freedman from Ipswich who wrote the lyrics to the film. Picture: TONY MOUNTERStefan Freedman from Ipswich who wrote the lyrics to the film. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

When Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman began collaborating in 2016 they had no idea how big their short film would become.

Malka, which tells the tale of a young refugee girl and her mother as they flee their homeland in search of safety, is set to appear at its 15th international film festival, gracing screens in Canada and America over the next few months.

Speaking of the selection, Ipswich-based artist Lois Cordelia, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be selected again.

Lois Cordelia created a range of different visuals to try and tell the journeys full story. Picture: LOIS CORDELIALois Cordelia created a range of different visuals to try and tell the journeys full story. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA

“It’s funny because I never considered myself to be a filmmaker, but I have been very touched by the comments and heartwarming feedback we have received over the years.

“When I created the visuals it was very important for me to step into the shoes of Malka and it was a really emotional journey, but one which many people will be able to relate to.”

Lois, who is also one of the artists involved in Elmer’s Big Parade organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, was approached by Stefan, to create 10 to 12 visuals.

L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTERL-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

Six months later she returned with more than 60 different stills that were then used to create the digital format.

Stefan, who is a circle dance teacher, said: “Malka was made in the spirit of promoting understanding and empathy. A dreamlike atmosphere created by image and music take the message out of the realm of political argument and back into the realm of our feelings, where we know that each life is a treasure and that all things are possible.”

The film, which is seen through the eyes of a child, has helped raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Refugee Support.

Lois Cordelia created more than 60 stills to be used in the digital format. Picture: LOIS CORDELIALois Cordelia created more than 60 stills to be used in the digital format. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA

Initially the piece was going to be released to family and friends only but it soon grew in popularity and they were able to do more with it.

Speaking of the film’s success, Lois said: “It’s been very special to watch the film develop and I’m pretty sure it has been shown in nearly every continent apart from Antarctica, which is really cool.”

In February it is set to be screened at the Political Edge Film Festival in Milwaukee in America. Then a few months later in April 2019 the film will be shown at Feedback Film Festival (best of Under 5 Minute Film Festival) in Toronto, Canada.

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

From Jeremy Kyle to First Dates - here are the shows in need of applicants

Applications are open for First Dates Hotel and other popular shows. Picture: CHANNEL 4

New Hadleigh boss Appleford ‘100% confident’ his side can avoid the drop

New Hadleigh boss, Christian Appleford Photo: PHIL MORLEY

Local rugby round-up: Colchester are only winners in a bad week for local sides

Harrison Pickett runs in a Colchester try in their 54-17 win at Luton. Picture: MAGGIE WHITEMAN

Major school revamp could mean new building for 900 pupils

Ormiston Endeavour Academy. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists