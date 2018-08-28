Ipswich artists take film to every continent

L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Stefan Freedman and Lois Cordelia with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER Archant

A short film created by a group of artists and musicians from Ipswich has been selected for screening at its 15th international film festival as it continues to touch people’s hearts around the globe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stefan Freedman from Ipswich who wrote the lyrics to the film. Picture: TONY MOUNTER Stefan Freedman from Ipswich who wrote the lyrics to the film. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

When Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman began collaborating in 2016 they had no idea how big their short film would become.

Malka, which tells the tale of a young refugee girl and her mother as they flee their homeland in search of safety, is set to appear at its 15th international film festival, gracing screens in Canada and America over the next few months.

Speaking of the selection, Ipswich-based artist Lois Cordelia, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be selected again.

Lois Cordelia created a range of different visuals to try and tell the journeys full story. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA Lois Cordelia created a range of different visuals to try and tell the journeys full story. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA

“It’s funny because I never considered myself to be a filmmaker, but I have been very touched by the comments and heartwarming feedback we have received over the years.

“When I created the visuals it was very important for me to step into the shoes of Malka and it was a really emotional journey, but one which many people will be able to relate to.”

Lois, who is also one of the artists involved in Elmer’s Big Parade organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, was approached by Stefan, to create 10 to 12 visuals.

L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER L-R Andy Mapplebeck, Adrian Lush, Lois Cordelia and Stefan Freedman with the artwork. Picture: TONY MOUNTER

Six months later she returned with more than 60 different stills that were then used to create the digital format.

Stefan, who is a circle dance teacher, said: “Malka was made in the spirit of promoting understanding and empathy. A dreamlike atmosphere created by image and music take the message out of the realm of political argument and back into the realm of our feelings, where we know that each life is a treasure and that all things are possible.”

The film, which is seen through the eyes of a child, has helped raise thousands of pounds for Suffolk Refugee Support.

Lois Cordelia created more than 60 stills to be used in the digital format. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA Lois Cordelia created more than 60 stills to be used in the digital format. Picture: LOIS CORDELIA

Initially the piece was going to be released to family and friends only but it soon grew in popularity and they were able to do more with it.

Speaking of the film’s success, Lois said: “It’s been very special to watch the film develop and I’m pretty sure it has been shown in nearly every continent apart from Antarctica, which is really cool.”

In February it is set to be screened at the Political Edge Film Festival in Milwaukee in America. Then a few months later in April 2019 the film will be shown at Feedback Film Festival (best of Under 5 Minute Film Festival) in Toronto, Canada.