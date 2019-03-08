E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Bring it all back! Hannah from S Club 7 to star in Ipswich Regent panto

PUBLISHED: 17:18 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 30 September 2019

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is starring in Ipswich Regent's 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is starring in Ipswich Regent's 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

Archant

Former S Club 7 pop star Hannah Spearritt is to star as the Fair Godmother in this year's Ipswich Regent pantomime, Cinderella.

Hannah Spearritt pictured in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYHannah Spearritt pictured in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Hannah joins co-stars Adam Garcia and Cleo Demetriou, who are playing Prince Charming and Cinderella respectively, for the widely-anticipated performance in December.

Whilst she rose to fame touring the world as a pop sensation, Hannah's first role was in the Lowestoft Players' production of Annie in 1994.

BBC television series Miami 7 pushed the S Club 7 youngsters into the limelight in 1999 and they went on to record multiple albums which sold millions.

After the group disbanded in 2003, Hannah acted in several films such as Agent Cody Banks 2, Seed of Chucky and a BBC sitcom Blessed, before she landed the role of Abby Maitland in popular ITV drama Primeval.

Cleo Demetriou is playing Cinderdella in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime. Picture IPSWICH REGENTCleo Demetriou is playing Cinderdella in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime. Picture IPSWICH REGENT

Her uncle, Eddie Spearritt, will be familiar to older Ipswich Town fans as a midfielder for the club in the mid-1960s, before going on to play for teams such as Brighton & Hove Albion and Carlisle United.

You may also want to watch:

The other belle of the ball, Cleo, is an Olivier Award-winning actress who has starred in West End productions such as Matilda and Les Miserables.

Most notably she never had any formal training for her career on the stage, but simply says she learnt on the job.

Adam Garcia stars in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime as Prince Charming. Picture: IPSWICH REGENTAdam Garcia stars in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime as Prince Charming. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

Like Hannah, Cleo has been involved in performing arts from a young age and is well known for her portrayal of Lily in CBBC's So Awkward, which aired in 2015.

Both leading ladies are in safe hands with fellow Olivier Award actor Adam, who first found his fame on the turn on the millennium in the musical romantic comedy Coyote Ugly - and has gone on to build an impressive portfolio since.

The debut performance of Cinderella will be on Saturday, December 14 and will run until Tuesday, December 31.

There are a range of showings, with a late night special for people aged 16 and older and a special showing for schools.

There will also be a British Sign Language interpreted performance on Tuesday, December 17.

MORE: Ipswich Regent announces Cinderella as 2019 panto

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Multi-million pound centres for the internet shopping boom

A massive new 144,000 sq ft warehouse and logistics unit costing £20m is to be built at Port One, Great Blakenham for the FDS Corporation, a Chinese firm importing throught he Port of Felixstowe. This is cgi of the new development. Picture: DANIEL FISHER

Copdock traffic chaos to last ‘several hours’ after lorry hits barriers

The lorry hit the central reservation of the northbound A12 Picture: NSRAPT

Festival fever grips East Anglia as thousands seek escape from hassles of ‘atomised, digital world’

Sigrid playing the Obelisk Arena on Sunday at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Bring it all back! Hannah from S Club 7 to star in Ipswich Regent panto

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is starring in Ipswich Regent's 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists