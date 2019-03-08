Bring it all back! Hannah from S Club 7 to star in Ipswich Regent panto

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is starring in Ipswich Regent's 2019 pantomime, Cinderella. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT Archant

Former S Club 7 pop star Hannah Spearritt is to star as the Fair Godmother in this year's Ipswich Regent pantomime, Cinderella.

Hannah Spearritt pictured in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Hannah Spearritt pictured in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Hannah joins co-stars Adam Garcia and Cleo Demetriou, who are playing Prince Charming and Cinderella respectively, for the widely-anticipated performance in December.

Whilst she rose to fame touring the world as a pop sensation, Hannah's first role was in the Lowestoft Players' production of Annie in 1994.

BBC television series Miami 7 pushed the S Club 7 youngsters into the limelight in 1999 and they went on to record multiple albums which sold millions.

After the group disbanded in 2003, Hannah acted in several films such as Agent Cody Banks 2, Seed of Chucky and a BBC sitcom Blessed, before she landed the role of Abby Maitland in popular ITV drama Primeval.

Cleo Demetriou is playing Cinderdella in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime. Picture IPSWICH REGENT Cleo Demetriou is playing Cinderdella in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime. Picture IPSWICH REGENT

Her uncle, Eddie Spearritt, will be familiar to older Ipswich Town fans as a midfielder for the club in the mid-1960s, before going on to play for teams such as Brighton & Hove Albion and Carlisle United.

The other belle of the ball, Cleo, is an Olivier Award-winning actress who has starred in West End productions such as Matilda and Les Miserables.

Most notably she never had any formal training for her career on the stage, but simply says she learnt on the job.

Adam Garcia stars in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime as Prince Charming. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT Adam Garcia stars in the Ipswich Regent 2019 pantomime as Prince Charming. Picture: IPSWICH REGENT

Like Hannah, Cleo has been involved in performing arts from a young age and is well known for her portrayal of Lily in CBBC's So Awkward, which aired in 2015.

Both leading ladies are in safe hands with fellow Olivier Award actor Adam, who first found his fame on the turn on the millennium in the musical romantic comedy Coyote Ugly - and has gone on to build an impressive portfolio since.

The debut performance of Cinderella will be on Saturday, December 14 and will run until Tuesday, December 31.

There are a range of showings, with a late night special for people aged 16 and older and a special showing for schools.

There will also be a British Sign Language interpreted performance on Tuesday, December 17.

