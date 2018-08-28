X Factor auditions are coming to Colchester - Your chance to be the next Olly Murs!

Hopefuls waiting in line at previous auditions for The X Factor at Lion Walk shopping centre in Colchester Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Could you be the next Olly Murs, Little Mix or Leona Lewis? The X Factor auditions are coming to Colchester in March, looking for the next big thing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Olly Murs shot to stardom via The X Factor - could you be next? Picture: SEANA HUGHES Olly Murs shot to stardom via The X Factor - could you be next? Picture: SEANA HUGHES

Auditions are due to be held at Lion Walk Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 16, from 9am to 5.30pm.

The region has provided some of the top X Factor names from previous series - so could you be the next one to follow in their footsteps?

The audition team are back on the road and will be bringing lights, camera, action to Colchester. The auditions are open to entrants aged 16 and over.

If your musical talents impress the audition team, you could be invited to audition again in front of the world-famous judges.

All genres of singers are welcome to apply, including those who write their own material - so this is a great opportunity to showcase the area’s best musical talent.

Lion Walk Shopping Centre manager Peter Scopes said: “We’re really excited to welcome The X Factor back to Lion Walk and the region’s singing talent. This is their chance to show the rest of the UK that Colchester really does have The X Factor!”

Previous X Factor success stories from East Anglia include superstar Olly Murs, from Witham, who made his name after being the runner-up in The X Factor back in 2009.

He went on to present the show, and is currently a coach on The Voice - where Woodbridge teenager Connie Lamb at the weekend won her way through to be a member of Team Olly.

Matt Cardle, from Halstead, won the seventh series of The X Factor, and has since had hit albums and appearances in the West End.

Then, in the most recent series, Haverhill teenager Jon Guelas gained a place in the live shows as part of the top 16 acts, and was placed in a new boy band, United Vibe, mentored by Robbie Williams.

You can either register for the open auditions in advance or just turn up. Contestants can also audition from their phone by sending a video of themselves, a family member or friend to The X Factor’s website, or use the WhatsApp number (07733 222 927).

For full details and terms and conditions, visit the X Factor website.