Such devoted Sisters! Talented young performers wow audience in hit musical Sister Act

Sister Act was the best-selling show ever for One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR Joe Taylor

Smash-hit musical Sister Act was the "best-selling show ever" at an Ipswich sixth form college.

Avril Maponga in Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR Avril Maponga in Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Students from One Sixth Form College performed the show, a stage musical adapted from a film starring Whoopi Goldberg, in front of more than 1,100 people over four nights.

Director of curriculum Lois Hinsley said: "The show went down a storm and we've had some amazing feedback from the audience.

Cast members from Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR Cast members from Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

"Some people were saying that Avril Maponga, who played the main character called Delores, is good enough to perform in the West End and Saranna Parlone, who played Mother Superior, also received rave reviews. All students involved in the production were amazing and they should feel proud of all they achieved."

"Overall it was a real team effort and this has been our best-selling show ever. Thanks to everyone who helped make the show such a success, and to all those who came to see it."

The hit musical Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR The hit musical Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

The performance followed on from a successful version of the musical Chicago a year ago.

Next up for One students will be an evening of dance on March 18, followed by a spring concert on April 1.

