E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Such devoted Sisters! Talented young performers wow audience in hit musical Sister Act

PUBLISHED: 10:55 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 11 February 2020

Sister Act was the best-selling show ever for One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Sister Act was the best-selling show ever for One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Joe Taylor

Smash-hit musical Sister Act was the "best-selling show ever" at an Ipswich sixth form college.

Avril Maponga in Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLORAvril Maponga in Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Students from One Sixth Form College performed the show, a stage musical adapted from a film starring Whoopi Goldberg, in front of more than 1,100 people over four nights.

Director of curriculum Lois Hinsley said: "The show went down a storm and we've had some amazing feedback from the audience.

Cast members from Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLORCast members from Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

"Some people were saying that Avril Maponga, who played the main character called Delores, is good enough to perform in the West End and Saranna Parlone, who played Mother Superior, also received rave reviews. All students involved in the production were amazing and they should feel proud of all they achieved."

"Overall it was a real team effort and this has been our best-selling show ever. Thanks to everyone who helped make the show such a success, and to all those who came to see it."

The hit musical Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLORThe hit musical Sister Act at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich Picture: JOE TAYLOR

The performance followed on from a successful version of the musical Chicago a year ago.

Next up for One students will be an evening of dance on March 18, followed by a spring concert on April 1.

READ MORE - Upcoming shows at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Three Suffolk schools close as Storm Ciara wipes out power

Three schools in Suffolk have closed due to power cuts caused by Storm Ciara Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge remains closed in Storm Ciara winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

Three Suffolk schools close as Storm Ciara wipes out power

Three schools in Suffolk have closed due to power cuts caused by Storm Ciara Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shoplifter sentenced after trying to walk out of Sainsbury’s with trolley

The theft happened at Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge stays OPEN as Suffolk set for another day of strong winds

The Orwell Bridge during Storm Ciara Picture: ALEX BLAGONA

‘We’re going to do it for Danny this season’... Ipswich Witches skipper King

Witches skipper Danny King. Picture: Taylor Lanning

School in Ipswich awaits its first Ofsted inspection after takeover

Piper's Vale Primary principal Kimberly Morton. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24