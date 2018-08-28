What’s next for Snow White?

Harriet Bacon who played Snow White in the Ipswich Regent pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Picture: PAUL CLAPP Paul Clapp

We catch up with the fairest one of all, Harriet Bacon, to hear how Snow White went and what she has in store for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harriet Bacon as Snow White about to make a dreadful mistake with the poisonous apple Picture: PAUL CLAPP Harriet Bacon as Snow White about to make a dreadful mistake with the poisonous apple Picture: PAUL CLAPP

Back in September hundreds of budding actresses put on a princess perfect performance in the hope of securing the role of Snow White.

It was the first time ever that the Ipswich Regent had held auditions to find a talented local girl to play their leading lady.

Ipswich actress Harriet Bacon dazzled the judges panel and was casted as Snow White in the Ipswich Regent’s Christmas pantomime.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the actress playing Snow White

The talented cast which included former Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton, X Factor’s Stevi Ritchie and BGT’s Matt Pagan had more than 20,000 people come to watch the show. The performances started on December 14 and continued until January 2 with most dates having a morning and an evening show.

Now the curtains have closed for the final time Harriet Bacon has had time to reflect on her experience.

She said: “It was a really fun process, I had a really great time it feels weird that its all over.

“It was so nice to have my friends and family come and see me, I had someone in the audience every single night.

“Being able to perform in my home town for almost three weeks was just amazing.

“Everyone was really lovely to work with it was a nice experience and made the whole experience better because we all got on.

“We are all planning to keep in contact and to meet up as and when we can.”

With dance routines, numerous songs and the all important script to learn Snow White talks us through her highs and lows of the production.

The 25-year-old said: “One of my favourite scenes in the show was when I sung a million dreams at the end with Matt (Prince Collabro). It is a great song. Then there was one scene I was really nervous about. It was the wall scene it worked out well in the end and everyone seems to comment on that scene but I was scared something would go wrong but it went really smooth.”

Harriet survived after eating a poisonous apple, married a prince and lived with seven dwarfs - but what is next?

She said: “I am back to auditioning now, trying to find a new contract and something else professional.

“I would love to be a panto princess again maybe next year, but in the mean time I am just looking around to see what is out there.

“I really enjoy local theatre but at the moment I am just trying to work out what route I want to go down.

“It is just a waiting game I would really like to go into musical theatre.”