Let it snow globe! Youngsters get crafty at festive workshop

Georgie and Andrea having fun at the snow globe workshop in the Buttermarket

Children had festive fun at a free workshop in Ipswich town centre. as they made their own snowglobes.

Jack enjoyed making his very own snow globe

Excited youngsters were queuing up before the session opened up at the Buttermarket centre, with more than 200 estimated to have joined in over the day.

Kayleigh enjoyed making her own snow globe

The children were shown how to turn jam jars into their very own snow globes which they could take home with them, containing tiny Santa figures and Christmas trees.

Chloe had fun at the snow globe workshop in the Buttermarket

Mum Sophie Furniss was there with four-year-old daughter Adelaide, and her two cousins, Milo and Keziah.

Sophie with her snow globe

"It's a lovely experience for the children to come and take part," Sophie said.

Beni with his snow globe

Isaiah Fapuro of the Buttermarket Centre, said: "Everyone has been having a fabulous time. A lot of customers have been coming up and saying that they are so excited, and it's great to have free events."

The centre's next festive event for youngsters is a virtual reality sleigh ride on December 1, and there will also be other events including Meet and Greet sessions with Santa and gingerbread decorating. For more details, visit: buttermarketipswich.com/Events