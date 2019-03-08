Thousands flock to Ipswich as new music festival Sound City gets underway

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A new music festival which aims to encourage touring bands to visit Ipswich has got underway with live music at the Cornhill.

Sound City is set to feature 23 bands performing across several venues across the Suffolk town, with the aim of uniting residents behind the cause to draw more touring bands.

Earlier on in the day a conference featuring artists, venues, promoters and industry figures showcased Ipswich as a viable location for touring artists to play.

The Cornhill is now the venue for bands to warm up the crowds before three gigs get underway at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and The Smokehouse featuring local and touring bands.

Hundreds have already gathered at the Cornhill for the start of the music.

Lauren Astbury and her husband decided to come to support the event.

She said: "You don't really get this kind of thing in Ipswich very often.

"There are actually some really good bands around here. I think we should probably make an effort a bit more.

"It's a good idea, hopefully if enough people come out some bigger bands might come here."

Other activities are going on such as coffee shop acoustic gigs, DJ sets, workshops and a free BBC Introducing gig are also being lined up.

The arts council-funded festival aims to change those perceptions, and wants more than 1,000 people will attend the gigs.

The Corn Exchange and Regent traditionally only attract heritage acts which tend to play more UK dates, while Ipswich Town Football Club has hosted occasional big concerts such as Rod Stewart, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink in previous years.

Chantry Park also saw home grown superstar Ed Sheeran perform over four nights this summer.

