E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Thousands flock to Ipswich as new music festival Sound City gets underway

PUBLISHED: 20:56 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 04 October 2019

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A new music festival which aims to encourage touring bands to visit Ipswich has got underway with live music at the Cornhill.

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Sound City is set to feature 23 bands performing across several venues across the Suffolk town, with the aim of uniting residents behind the cause to draw more touring bands.

Earlier on in the day a conference featuring artists, venues, promoters and industry figures showcased Ipswich as a viable location for touring artists to play.

The Cornhill is now the venue for bands to warm up the crowds before three gigs get underway at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and The Smokehouse featuring local and touring bands.

Hundreds have already gathered at the Cornhill for the start of the music.

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Lauren Astbury and her husband decided to come to support the event.

She said: "You don't really get this kind of thing in Ipswich very often.

"There are actually some really good bands around here. I think we should probably make an effort a bit more.

"It's a good idea, hopefully if enough people come out some bigger bands might come here."

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Other activities are going on such as coffee shop acoustic gigs, DJ sets, workshops and a free BBC Introducing gig are also being lined up.

You may also want to watch:

The arts council-funded festival aims to change those perceptions, and wants more than 1,000 people will attend the gigs.

The Corn Exchange and Regent traditionally only attract heritage acts which tend to play more UK dates, while Ipswich Town Football Club has hosted occasional big concerts such as Rod Stewart, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink in previous years.

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry Park also saw home grown superstar Ed Sheeran perform over four nights this summer.

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTSwimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: SUBMITTED

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘The whole street was in shock’ - Neighbours recall the fog-like smoke caused by bungalow blaze

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Revealed: Name of teenager who murdered man in Ipswich alleyway

Daniel Saunders, 32, who was stabbed to death Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Thousands flock to Ipswich as new music festival Sound City gets underway

Swimsuit Competition perform on stage at the Sound City festival in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Speedway Podcast: Danny King & Ritchie Hawkins.... ‘Living the dream’....

Danny King and Ritchie Hawkins

Classic motorcycle show to rev into Ipswich

The 2018 Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park. Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists