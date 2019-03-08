Full line-up for Ipswich music festival confirmed as final acts announced
PUBLISHED: 10:46 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 04 September 2019
Archant
More bands have been announced for the Sound City Ipswich music festival and conference taking place next month.
The event will take place across the town on October 4, and feature 23 bands performing across three venues.
It aims to promote the town as a destination for touring bands to visit, and showcase some of the venues on offer.
A further nine acts were announced at 10am on Wednesday:
The Murder Capital
Bessie Turner
Wu-Lu
Piers James
Girls of the Internet
Plastic Mermaids
Lex Amor
Peaness
sirWas
Bands already announced are:
Novelist
Snapped Ankles
W H Lung
The Stupids
Emma-Jean Thackray
Happyness
Dingus Khan
Diving Station
Gaffa Tape Sandy
Swimsuit Competition
El-Emcee
Conner Nunn
Eloise
Ghosts of Men
Event organiser Joe Bailey said it was a "truly eclectic" line-up, and added: "We've been helping incubate the local scene over the last two and a half years with The Smokehouse and it's a really exciting prospect to be taking this forward on a larger scale.
"We hope to create an aspirational day for artists and audience members alike, showcasing some of the best regional talent alongside national artists shining a well-deserved spotlight on the town."
Bessie Turner and Piers James both supported Ed Sheeran during his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park last night.
Performances will take place at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse venues, while BBC Introducing is hosting a free stage on the Cornhill.
A conference will also take place during the day which aims to promote Ipswich as a destination for touring bands to visit, and showcase some of the town's local talent.
Venue owners, booking agents, promoters, record labels and artists are expected to come together for the occasion.
It is also anticipated that a series of coffee shop gigs and workshops will take place throughout the day.
The event is being backed by Arts Council England funding with the help of Liverpool Sound City which organised a similar style event.
For more information, tickets and to get involved visit the website here.