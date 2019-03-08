Full line-up for Ipswich music festival confirmed as final acts announced

Bessie Turner is performing at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

More bands have been announced for the Sound City Ipswich music festival and conference taking place next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Murder Capital are headlining the event. Picture: 13 ARTISTS The Murder Capital are headlining the event. Picture: 13 ARTISTS

The event will take place across the town on October 4, and feature 23 bands performing across three venues.

It aims to promote the town as a destination for touring bands to visit, and showcase some of the venues on offer.

A further nine acts were announced at 10am on Wednesday:

The Murder Capital

The full Sound City Ipswich line-up. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICH The full Sound City Ipswich line-up. Picture: SOUND CITY IPSWICH

Bessie Turner

Wu-Lu

Piers James

Girls of the Internet

Plastic Mermaids are performing at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: UNITED TALENT Plastic Mermaids are performing at Sound City Ipswich. Picture: UNITED TALENT

Plastic Mermaids

Lex Amor

Peaness

sirWas

Joe Bailey said it was a "truly eclectic" line-up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Joe Bailey said it was a "truly eclectic" line-up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bands already announced are:

Novelist

Snapped Ankles

W H Lung

The Stupids

You may also want to watch:

Emma-Jean Thackray

Happyness

Dingus Khan

Diving Station

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Swimsuit Competition

El-Emcee

Conner Nunn

Eloise

Ghosts of Men

Event organiser Joe Bailey said it was a "truly eclectic" line-up, and added: "We've been helping incubate the local scene over the last two and a half years with The Smokehouse and it's a really exciting prospect to be taking this forward on a larger scale.

"We hope to create an aspirational day for artists and audience members alike, showcasing some of the best regional talent alongside national artists shining a well-deserved spotlight on the town."

Bessie Turner and Piers James both supported Ed Sheeran during his homecoming gigs at Chantry Park last night.

Performances will take place at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse venues, while BBC Introducing is hosting a free stage on the Cornhill.

A conference will also take place during the day which aims to promote Ipswich as a destination for touring bands to visit, and showcase some of the town's local talent.

Venue owners, booking agents, promoters, record labels and artists are expected to come together for the occasion.

It is also anticipated that a series of coffee shop gigs and workshops will take place throughout the day.

The event is being backed by Arts Council England funding with the help of Liverpool Sound City which organised a similar style event.

For more information, tickets and to get involved visit the website here.