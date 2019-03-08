Music professionals who have worked with U2 and Foo Fighters lined up for Sound City Ipswich talks

Sound City Ipswich

Details have been unveiled for a conference aiming to promote Ipswich's music venues - with top industry professionals that have worked with likes of U2 and Foo Fighters among those on the bill.

Bessie Turner will be performing at the festival. Picture: NICK BUTCHER Bessie Turner will be performing at the festival. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Sound City Ipswich will take place on October 4 featuring more than 20 bands performing across four stages, as well as a conference and other workshops.

It aims to highlight Ipswich's music scene, promote local talent and encourage bands to visit the town on their tours.

This week, the panels, guest speakers and debates have been announced for the conference element of the event:

12-12.45pm - Venus and local music scene

Adrian Bushby, who is speaking at the Sound City Ipswich conference. Picture: DON'T TRY/CHRIS DRIVER Adrian Bushby, who is speaking at the Sound City Ipswich conference. Picture: DON'T TRY/CHRIS DRIVER

A panel on the importance of the local music scene featuring independent promoters Georgie Cox and Amy Wragg, Adrian Cooke from Arts Council England, Norwich Arts Centre manager Pasco Kelvin, Chloe Ward from Independent Venue Week and Music Venue Trust founder Mark Davyd.

1-1.45pm - How to release music and get paid

PRS for Music and PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd) offer advice to DIY songwriters, bands and labels on how to get paid for music and different streams for releasing music.

Joe Bailey said the event would promote Ipswich as a destination for touring acts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Joe Bailey said the event would promote Ipswich as a destination for touring acts. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2-2.45pm - In conversation with Novelist

The 2018 Mercury Prize nominated grime artist, who has played at Glastonbury, chats to BBC Introducing's Angelle Joseph.

3-3.45pm - A guide to record labels

Representatives from Ditto, Mute Records, Absolute and Alcopop Records discuss the differences between solo, independent and major labels and the pros and cons of each.

4-4.45pm - Adrian Bushby talk

The Grammy-winning engineer and producer, who has worked with the likes of U2, Spice Girls, Foo Fighters and Muse gives a talk on his work.

Joe Bailey, Sound City Ipswich event organiser, said: "We're really excited to be hosting a music industry conference as a part of the Sound City Ipswich festival.

"We have five panels including how to make sure you get paid for your music and conversations with Mercury Prize nominated grime MC Novelist and double Grammy award wining producer/engineer Adrian Bushby.

"This is also a chance to showcase Ipswich to industry professionals, booking agents, artists in order to boost Ipswich's profile and get it on the map for touring bands."

The event has been supported by Arts Council England funding and Sound City Liverpool, which organised a similar event.

Bands will be performing at the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse venues during the festival, while BBC Introducing is hosting a free stage on the Cornhill.

To find out more, get tickets or get involved, visit the website here.