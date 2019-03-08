First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival
PUBLISHED: 10:01 02 August 2019
Archant
The first bands for a brand new music festival in Ipswich have been announced, aiming to promote the town as a destination for touring bands.
Sound City Ipswich will see 21 bands perform across three stages - the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse - on October 4, with a conference being held during the day.
The festival, which has been funded by a £40,000 Arts Council grant, aims to highlight the town's venues as a viable place to play, and encourage bands, promoters and booking agents to bring more touring acts to town.
Festival organisers have today announced the first nine performers, featuring a mix of touring and local talent.
The first bands confirmed are:
Novelist
Grime MC from south east London who was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2018
Snapped Ankles
Post-punk performers utilising homemade synths and guitars will make the trip from their base in London, although have roots in East Suffolk.
WH Lung
Manchester-based synth-pop act with 70s influences
Emma-Jean Thackray
Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, singler, bandleader and DJ who has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra
Dingus Khan
Manningtree eight-piece championed by Mary-Ann Hobbs and Steve Lamacq, well known on the Suffolk music scene
Gaffa Tape Sandy
Bury St Edmunds-based band who have performed their garage punk at Glastonbury
The Stupids
John Peel favourites from Ipswich playing their trade with skate punk music
Happyness
South London trio with two indie pop albums under their belt
Diving Station
Quartet from Manchester who have appeared on BBC 6 Music as well as Glastonbury and Dot to Dot Festival
In all 21 bands will perform across the three stages, although other acoustic coffee shop gigs, workshops and sessions are being organised for the day alongside the conference.
Marcus Neal from Sound City Ipswich said: "We are excited to be able to unveil the first wave of artists confirmed to play Sound City Ipswich.
"We feel that the programme so far which includes grime, punk, jazz and indie offers a truly eclectic range of styles reflecting the make-up of our home town.
"We are looking forward to adding more names to the line-up in the coming weeks."
The event has been organised alongside Liverpool Sound City which is using its experience and expertise to help establish the Ipswich event.
BBC Introducing will also be hosting a live stage on the Cornhill, where a further five acts will perform.
Volunteers and sponsors for the inaugural event are being sought, including backstage hands, stewards, photographers and stage assistants among others.
Tickets are £15 and available online here and to get in touch over sponsorship or volunteering email event organisers here.