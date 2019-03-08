Partly Cloudy

First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival

PUBLISHED: 10:01 02 August 2019

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Archant

The first bands for a brand new music festival in Ipswich have been announced, aiming to promote the town as a destination for touring bands.

Gaffa Tape Sandy's Kim Jarvis, Robin Francis and Catherine Neilson are playing the festival. Picture: BARNY CUTTER

Sound City Ipswich will see 21 bands perform across three stages - the Corn Exchange, Manor Ballroom and Smokehouse - on October 4, with a conference being held during the day.

The festival, which has been funded by a £40,000 Arts Council grant, aims to highlight the town's venues as a viable place to play, and encourage bands, promoters and booking agents to bring more touring acts to town.

Festival organisers have today announced the first nine performers, featuring a mix of touring and local talent.

The first bands confirmed are:

Event organisers Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal said the eclectic range of acts would represent Ipswich well. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Novelist

Grime MC from south east London who was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2018

Snapped Ankles

Post-punk performers utilising homemade synths and guitars will make the trip from their base in London, although have roots in East Suffolk.

WH Lung

Manchester-based synth-pop act with 70s influences

Emma-Jean Thackray

Composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, singler, bandleader and DJ who has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra

Dingus Khan

Manningtree eight-piece championed by Mary-Ann Hobbs and Steve Lamacq, well known on the Suffolk music scene

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Bury St Edmunds-based band who have performed their garage punk at Glastonbury

The Stupids

John Peel favourites from Ipswich playing their trade with skate punk music

Happyness

South London trio with two indie pop albums under their belt

Diving Station

Quartet from Manchester who have appeared on BBC 6 Music as well as Glastonbury and Dot to Dot Festival

In all 21 bands will perform across the three stages, although other acoustic coffee shop gigs, workshops and sessions are being organised for the day alongside the conference.

Marcus Neal from Sound City Ipswich said: "We are excited to be able to unveil the first wave of artists confirmed to play Sound City Ipswich.

"We feel that the programme so far which includes grime, punk, jazz and indie offers a truly eclectic range of styles reflecting the make-up of our home town.

"We are looking forward to adding more names to the line-up in the coming weeks."

The event has been organised alongside Liverpool Sound City which is using its experience and expertise to help establish the Ipswich event.

BBC Introducing will also be hosting a live stage on the Cornhill, where a further five acts will perform.

Volunteers and sponsors for the inaugural event are being sought, including backstage hands, stewards, photographers and stage assistants among others.

Tickets are £15 and available online here and to get in touch over sponsorship or volunteering email event organisers here.

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

