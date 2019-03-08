Ipswich Jazz Festival offers ticket discounts for expanded 2019 event

Tickets are selling fast for the fourth Ipswich Jazz Festival to be held from June 21-23. Have you bought yours yet?

A special feature of this year's festival is that thanks to funding by Ipswich Borough Council, Attwells Solicitors and the Arts Council, tickets prices have been kept low, some events are free and also Ipswich residents who are full time students or on low income benefits, can buy tickets for the concerts for just £1.

There's a great line-up of artists including some top names on the jazz circuit. Most events are at St Peter's by the Waterfront Arts Centre in Ipswich.

Kicking off with a party, the Brass Funkeys bring their lively mix of funk, gypsy jazz and marching music on the evening of Friday June 21.

The afternoon of Saturday June 22 sees a free family jazz show with singer Becki Biggins and aimed to be for primary school age children and their families and will feature a performance by Cliff Lane Primary School's orchestra. That evening, the club-style Stars at St Peter's features international singer Polly Gibbons, top saxophonist Alan Barnes and young up-and-coming jazz violinist Ben Holder along with acclaimed trumpet player Neil Yates, supported by the well-regarded Chris Ingham Trio.

On Sunday June 23, during the afternoon, there's a free Brazilian jazz concert by Samba Azul followed by an evening gig by dark jazz trio Mammal Hands who have been hard at work touring internationally.

There are also free jazz gigs at local pubs – Andi Hopgood and Jim Watson at the Arbor House, Bigger than Home at The Grand Old Duke of York and Ruby Red and the Bakelites at The Halberd Inn.

Throughout the weekend, there are music workshops for instrument players and singers, a black and white music photography workshop, a music course for young people at Northgate Arts Centre on the theme of Miles Davis' ground breaking album “Kind of Blue” as well as a lecture at Ipswich Institute on the same theme – this year is the fiftieth anniversary of that LP. As well as all that, Ipswich Film Theatre will show Cold War, a film about jazz and love in the Soviet era and there's jazz themed art exhibitions at Subterranean Arts and Ipswich Town Hall.

Festival Director Neil Bateman said: “It is wonderful to see some much jazz happening in our town and at reasonable prices. Get your tickets early so you can secure a place”.

Full details, including how to buy tickets (most are just £15 with concessions at £1) are on the festival website www.ipswichjazzfestival.org.uk