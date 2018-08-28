Sunshine and Showers

Star from The Undateables to perform at local gig

PUBLISHED: 08:25 09 January 2019

Daniel Wakeford is coming to Ipswich Picture: JESS JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A popular contestant from Channel 4’s The Undateables is set to perform at The Smokehouse in Ipswich.

The Undateables, which follows a range of people with disabilities searching for love, has starred Daniel Wakeford several times.

Mr Wakeford stole the hearts of the nation as they watched his relationship blossom with his now-fiancée Lily Taylor.

The 30 year old who is described as an ‘inspiration’ by BBC 6 Music is set to perform at The Smokehouse in South Street on January 31.

Marcus Neal, content manager at The Smokehouse, said: “We asked Daniel Wakeford as part of our Independent Venue Week as we want big artists who are going to raise the profile of our venue. We run a number of courses for people with additional needs and we felt he would be quite an inspiring person to put on the stage.”

Daniel will play a 40 minute acoustic set alongside support acts Jack Rundell and The Haunted New Builds.

The performance will start at 7.30pm but students from Suffolk New College have the opportunity to meet Daniel beforehand during a meet and greet. Marcus Neal, added: “We have the capacity for 80 people and tickets sales have been steady - we are expecting it to completely sell out.”

Tickets are £8 and can be purchased here.

