One of the UK’s biggest rock bands announced for Forest Live

Stereophonics Credit: Supplied by Forest Live Archant

A BRIT award-winning rock band is the latest act set to perform at the summer series of concerts at Thetford Forest.

Stereophonics, which consists of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison, will join already announced acts Paul Weller and Jess Glynne this summer.

The band, formed in Wales in 1992, will perform on Sunday, June 23 and will perform a mix of their new and old classics.

The band, who won the Best Newcomer BRIT Award in 1998 following their debut album Word Gets Around, have enjoyed huge chart success with 11 top ten singles including Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow and The Bartender and the Thief.

They have released 12 albums over their career, with six reaching the number one spot, including their 2017 release Scream Above the Sounds which charted at number two.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every summer by Forestry Commission England and money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably.

Tickets to Stereophonics and guests cost £55 (plus £6 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 18.

You can buy tickets online on the Forestry England website or call the box office on 03000 680400.