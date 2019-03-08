E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 September 2019

The Great East Run - set to return this month. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The Great East Run - set to return this month. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

There are just two weeks left until the Great East Run in Ipswich - but you could still grab one of the last places.

The Great East Run. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The Great East Run. Picture: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

If you were inspired by the example of the thousands taking part in the Great North Run, it's not too late to follow in their footsteps, by booking a place in the half-marathon on Sunday, September 22.

Fewer than 100 places are left for the Simplyhealth Great East Run. Organisers are warning that entries close at 10am on Wednesday, September 11, so you need to register now to be sure of a place.

Inspiration came this weekend from the example of Sir Mo Farah, who won a record sixth Great North Run in succession, and Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, who won the women's race with a record-breaking time.

The number of participants has been increased to 4,000 for this year's Great East Run, but high demand meant the places have been snapped up quicker than expected.

Runners will start on Russell Road, before heading towards the Waterfront and out towards Freston, passing under the Orwell Bridge, with the finish line alongside Ipswich Town FC's Portman Road stadium.

The event is popular with runners of all abilities, from competitive club runners to charity fundraisers and first-time half marathon runners. It is also a hit with spectators and supporters.

To snap up one of the last remaining places, visit the website.

