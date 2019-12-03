Video

Craig Revel Horwood's Strictly Ballroom heads to Ipswich Regent

Craig Revel Horwood works with pupils at St Louis Middle school in Bury St Edmunds in 2009. Photo: Alex Fairfull

Strictly's Mr Nasty Craig Revel Horwood is going back to the roots of the TV phenomenon - the place where traditional ballroom dancing met modern musical theatre: Strictly Ballroom.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - Long-serving Judge Craig Revel Horwood returns to the show's roots when he directs Strictly Ballroom next year. - Picture Shows: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy Picture: BBC/Guy Levy Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - Long-serving Judge Craig Revel Horwood returns to the show's roots when he directs Strictly Ballroom next year. - Picture Shows: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy Picture: BBC/Guy Levy

Baz Luhrmann's smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep audiences off their feet once more with the announcement of a new 2020/2021 tour, directed by dancer-choreographer and Britain's favourite TV judge; the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood and it's coming to the Ipswich Regent.

This all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering nine-month tour will see the show dazzle audiences all over the UK & Ireland. Casting announcements will be made in the coming months.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann & Craig Pearce, and bringing together a multi-talented cast of more than 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve.

Craig Revel Horwood is directing Strictly Ballroom which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Craig Revel Horwood Craig Revel Horwood is directing Strictly Ballroom which is coming to the Ipswich Regent Photo: Craig Revel Horwood

This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show's scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the 2020/21 UK tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical - it's going to be fab-u-lous! The theatre is where I come alive and it is there that I feel in my most creative element. Having directed the UK Arena Tour of Strictly Come Dancing for the past few years, I simply cannot wait to put my stamp on this iconic and much-loved musical. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening."

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott's radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that, to be winners, the steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, is coming to the Ipswich Regent in June 2021 Photo: Strictly Ballroom Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom: The Musical, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, is coming to the Ipswich Regent in June 2021 Photo: Strictly Ballroom

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his film directorial debut with 'Strictly Ballroom', the first instalment in Luhrmann's acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy.

The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom: The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre.