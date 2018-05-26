Strictly Ballroom at Ipswich Regent rescheduled for autumn 2021

Kevin Clifton who will be starring in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 Photo: Dave Hogan Archant

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton will be bringing the glitz and the glamour of stage show Strictly Ballroom to the Ipswich Regent but now not until 2021.

Craig Revel Horwood who will be directing Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 Photo: BBC Craig Revel Horwood who will be directing Strictly Ballroom: The Musical at the Ipswich Regent in November 2021 Photo: BBC

The audience favourite has been cast in the show by Strictly judge and theatre theatre Craig Revel Horwood and follows a number of other high profile tours such as Burn the Floor and Rock of Ages.

The tour has been postponed because of the continued impact of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the award-winning global film phenomenon ‘Strictly Ballroom’, which inspired the world to dance, this all-singing, all-dancing and all-glittering tour will now kick off in the autumn 2021. The musical will then waltz across the UK, including the Ipswich Regent in November, before culminating in Blackpool in July 2022.

Kevin Clifton said: “I’m really delighted that the Strictly Ballroom tour has been rescheduled. As I’ve mentioned before, it’s my all-time favourite film and Scott Hastings is my dream role, so I can’t wait to bring this musical to theatres across the UK next year. In the meantime, please stay safe and keep well everyone.”

Craig Revel Horwood added: “I’m thrilled that our new production of ‘Strictly Ballroom The Musical’ has been rescheduled for 2021/2022. The tour may be a year later, but you can still expect those same sexy dance moves, scintillating costumes and a simply FAB-U-LOUS show for all to enjoy, starring the one and only Kevin Clifton!”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another, this unlikely pair gather the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Featuring a show-stopping book by Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, and bringing together a talented cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom brings to life iconic songs, including Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time with dynamic and joyous verve.

This tour will also feature some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect. The show’s scintillating singing, dazzling dancing and eye-popping costumes will combine together to bring audiences a story of heart, comedy and drama, and promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

This uplifting and courageous musical originated as a stage play that Baz Luhrmann devised with a group of classmates at Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1984. Eight years later he made his screen directorial debut with ‘Strictly Ballroom’, the first instalment in Luhrmann’s acclaimed Red Curtain Trilogy. The vibrant film enjoyed staggering success, winning three awards at the 1993 BAFTA awards and a 1994 Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture, going on to become one of the most successful Australian films of all time, earning more than $80 million at the box office. In April 2014 Strictly Ballroom The Musical had its world premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening full of sequins, singing and salsa. This unmissable kaleidoscope of glitz and glamour is a tonic for the soul and will send your heart soaring and toes tapping long after you leave the theatre.”

Strictly Ballroom The Musical will now be performing at the Ipswich Regent from November 8-13. Tickets for each performance will be exchanged automatically, so fans will not miss out on this musical extravaganza. Details of how to exchange tickets will follow in the coming weeks.

For details on Ipswich Regent cancelled or postponed show check the website here