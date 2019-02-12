Kevin Clifton fans ‘gutted’ he is missing some Rock of Ages shows at Ipswich Regent

Rock of Ages

Fans of reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton have expressed their disappointment after he announced he will not be appearing for the full seven-show run at Ipswich Regent.

Rock of Ages.

Kevin is currently playing Stacee Jaxx in the UK tour of Rock of Ages, which is a musical comedy and LA love story where the dreams are as big as the hair.

The show, which has been a hit on Broadway and London’s West End, features songs including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City and I Want To Know What Love Is with a live band.

He was set to appear from Tuesday, March 5 to Saturday, March 9.

However due to television commitments, he is unable to appear for two of the seven shows.

Just so everyone knows I will not be on as Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages Wednesday matinee or Thursday evening in Ipswich. On for all other shows. — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) March 5, 2019

He was recently announced as one of the judges on ITV show All Star Musicals, which sees celebrities taking on a range of numbers from West End Shows.

Filming for the pre-recorded programme, due to be broadcast on March 17, is taking place at the London Palladium on Thursday evening.

Kevin tweeted ahead of opening night: “Just so everyone know I will not be on as Stacee Jaxx in Rock Of Ages Wednesday matinee or Thursday evening in Ipswich. On for all other shows.”

Fans of the star, who won the 2018 series of Strictly with presenter Stacey Dooley, replied to the tweet saying they had booked tickets specifically to see him.

Hannah tweeted: “Oh no! Gutted about this! Coming with my mum on Thursday night! We got the tickets because we heard how amazing you were!”

Bridget tweeted: “Only bought tickets to see you, 60 mile round trip. SO disappointed.

“Although I’m sure will be a great show, not going now, isn’t the same at all. Hope you’re not ill/injured?”

Baizley tweeted: “I am not angry at you, as maybe something has come up.

“I just was really looking forward to seeing you again. I still have Burn the Floor though to go to.”

Kevin Clifton returns to the Ipswich Regent on June 2 with Burn the Floor with Graziano Di Prima.