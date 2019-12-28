E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Young musicians put on festive show - with Sister Act coming up next

PUBLISHED: 18:58 28 December 2019

A group taking part in One Sixth Form's winter concert Picture: JOE TAYLOR

A group taking part in One Sixth Form's winter concert Picture: JOE TAYLOR

Joe Taylor

Talented young Suffolk musicians took the stage at a sixth form's festive winter concert.

Noah Wood and Amber Aldous at One Sixth Form College concert Picture: JOHN NICENoah Wood and Amber Aldous at One Sixth Form College concert Picture: JOHN NICE

The occasion took place at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich and saw almost 300 people enjoy a selection of classical, contemporary and seasonal numbers featuring everything from Bittersweet Symphony to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Director of curriculum Lois Hinsley said, "It was a great chance for our students to showcase their talents at an event that brought a real festive feel good factor to everyone who came along

Amber Aldous from Ipswich, 17, said, "I was involved in a few numbers. It was a great chance for the audience to see the talent that One has to offer."

The school is now looking ahead to a four-night run of the hit musical Sister Act, which will take the stage from January 28 to 31 2020.

Tickets for the musical are currently available to book.

