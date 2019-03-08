E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Visit Elmer show at the Regent - and fill your albums at our sticker swap shop

PUBLISHED: 13:40 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 09 August 2019

The Elmer Show Picture: SK Photography

The Elmer Show Picture: SK Photography

Archant

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show is coming to the Ipswich Regent next week - and youngsters can join in a special sticker swap shop before the curtain goes up.

Twins 10-year-old Matilda, left, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer the Elephant sticker book Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTwins 10-year-old Matilda, left, and Francesca Brown, enjoying the Elmer the Elephant sticker book Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The colourful entertainment is based on the classic children's book series by David McKee, which celebrates its 30th birthday in 2019. There will be performances at 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday, August 14.

It is being staged in Ipswich during Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, as families follow the trail of Elmer sculptures around the town in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

The show, for children of all ages, aims to celebrate individuality and the power of laughter.

It features a menagerie of 21 lovable puppets, and tells the tale of an elephant who stands out - both with his patchwork colours and his sense of humour.

Before the first show, there will be a chance for children who are collecting Elmer stickers to fill up their albums at a sticker swap shop event in the Regent foyer, from 11am to 1pm.

There will also be swap shops at East of England Co-op stores at Belstead Hills in Ipswich on Monday, August 12, and Henley Rise, Ipswich, on Monday, August 19, both from 11am-2pm, organised by Archant together with the East of England Co-op.

The show is coming to the town as a one-off, thanks to the efforts of the Elmer campaign team. After organisers tweaked their schedules to bring the show to town, Norman Lloyd, campaign manager for Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, said: "The whole town is already going Elmer mad and this is the cherry on the top for us."

To book tickets for the Elmer show, visit the Regent website.

