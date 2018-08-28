Sunshine and Showers

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

PUBLISHED: 12:18 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 21 November 2018

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja.

The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja.

The Dog in Grundisburgh, which offers tables for dogs and doggy bar snacks, was recently crowned dog-friendly pub of the year.

The pup paradise was voted the national and the East of England regional winner by judges and dog owners.

Read more: Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

The party will take place this Saturday and is filled with doggy treats including dog cookies, cupcakes, canapes, a deli and more.

Pub dog Missy.

Eilir Rogers, landlady, said: “It will be a chance to celebrate and thank the people for their votes. It is touching to know how many people voted, it is heartwarming really.

“We will have lots of dog treats as well as dog balloons which say woof, dog bunting and doggy goody bags. We might also try and play some games.”

The event will be from 3pm to 5pm and everyone is welcome.

Amy Fisher, supervisor at the pub, added: “It is for all the four-legged friends to come down and meet all the other dogs. It will be a chance for you to cuddle them all too.”

Don’t miss: See what makes this pub the most dog friendly in East of England

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

12:26 Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

09:07 Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Suffolk airbase will be the first permanent international site for US Air Force F-35s in Europe

09:03 Jessica Hill
The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded a £160m contract to Kier VolkerFitzpatrick to get RAF Lakenheath ready for two squadrons of US F-35s.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

08:52 Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

08:33 Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Why isn’t the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

