Students take the stage at festive winter showcase event

Performing arts students at Suffolk New College during their winter showcase Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE/www.suffolk.ac.uk SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE/www.suffolk.ac.uk

Talented performing arts students took to the stage in front of a live audience for the first time at a festive event.

The students, who are all studying on a range of courses at Suffolk New College, took part in an annual winter showcase.

Their show was performed over three nights in December and seen by around 200 spectators.

It included a mixture of acting, dancing and singing, including everything from Big Voodoo Daddy to The Blues Brothers.

Jack Brazier, 22, of Ipswich, hopes to be an actor when he has completed his course. He said: "All the hard work came together during the shows."

Performing arts tutor Imogen Fraser added: "For some of the group, this was their first performance in front of the paying public.

"This was the culmination of all the skills that they have been developing since September and this was a really great way to end the year."