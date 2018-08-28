Quiz

Christmas quiz - Can you recognise the TV year from the schedules?

This Only Fools and Horses episode from 1996 is one of the all-time Christmas favourites. Picture: PA/BBC PA

You’ve probably seen endless repeats of Christmas TV specials - but can you recognise a year just from the BBC1 schedule?

Test your knowledge in our quiz and see if you can work out which year these Christmas shows were top of the TV pops.

Festive TV has changed massively over the years, from favourites like Billy Cotton’s Christmas Party and Christmas Night with the Stars back in the 1950s to current hits like Mrs Brown’s Boys, Doctor Who and Strictly.

Comedies such as Only Fools and Horses, Gavin and Stacey and Absolutely Fabulous have often provided must viewing for families over the decades.

TV soaps have also often won top ratings. The episode in 1986 when Dirty Den presented Angie with divorce papers for Christmas - an episode which has just been voted the most dramatic moment in British Christmas television history in a UKTV Drama poll.

Many evergreen Christmas shows, such as Morecambe and Wise, are repeated each year, as are classic films like It’s a Wonderful Life.

So, if our poll makes you feel nostalgic, take a look through the TV schedules and see which treats from Christmas past you can enjoy again over the festive season!