Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Christmas quiz - Can you recognise the TV year from the schedules?

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:55 22 December 2018

This Only Fools and Horses episode from 1996 is one of the all-time Christmas favourites. Picture: PA/BBC

This Only Fools and Horses episode from 1996 is one of the all-time Christmas favourites. Picture: PA/BBC

PA

You’ve probably seen endless repeats of Christmas TV specials - but can you recognise a year just from the BBC1 schedule?

Test your knowledge in our quiz and see if you can work out which year these Christmas shows were top of the TV pops.

Festive TV has changed massively over the years, from favourites like Billy Cotton’s Christmas Party and Christmas Night with the Stars back in the 1950s to current hits like Mrs Brown’s Boys, Doctor Who and Strictly.

Comedies such as Only Fools and Horses, Gavin and Stacey and Absolutely Fabulous have often provided must viewing for families over the decades.

TV soaps have also often won top ratings. The episode in 1986 when Dirty Den presented Angie with divorce papers for Christmas - an episode which has just been voted the most dramatic moment in British Christmas television history in a UKTV Drama poll.

Many evergreen Christmas shows, such as Morecambe and Wise, are repeated each year, as are classic films like It’s a Wonderful Life.

So, if our poll makes you feel nostalgic, take a look through the TV schedules and see which treats from Christmas past you can enjoy again over the festive season!

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

Bethany Havers with some of her students from top performing All Saints CofE Primary School in Laxfield Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

Lindsey Group, which is based on Severalls Park in Colchester

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Saturday night live: We join street pastors keeping party-goers safe

A town pastor with revellers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Christmas quiz - Can you recognise the TV year from the schedules?

This Only Fools and Horses episode from 1996 is one of the all-time Christmas favourites. Picture: PA/BBC

‘I’m getting blood out of a stone’ – Lambert on home draw with Sheffield United

Town manager Paul Lambert encouraging his players. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andy Warren: Player ratings from Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Gwion Edwards just fails to slot a ball through for Freddie Sears, early in the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Sheffield United

Ellis Harrison hugs skipper Luke Chambers after putting Town 1-0 ahead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists