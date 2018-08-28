Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 26 November 2018

The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Kiss & Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: RACHEL EDGEKiss & Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s classic erotic sculpture The Kiss is grabbing the attention of visitors to Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich along with a wall of unseen nude studies by John Constable and works by Picasso and Michelangelo.  It’s a dramatic, sensual exhibition, called Kiss and Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture, pulled together by curator Emma Roodhouse from Ipswich Borough’s collection augmented with loans from Tate Britain, The Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge and the Norwich Castle Museum.

Benjamin Britten’s The Red House has also loaned a Rodin sculpture while Maggi Hambling supplied a disgruntled-looking bust of local artist and teacher Bernard Reynolds.

Work by Reynolds and colleague Colin Moss, both mainstays of the highly regarded Ipswich Art School, are also featured in the wide-ranging exhibition which features over 100 pieces exploring the human body.

This major exhibition focuses on the story behind The Kiss. Who were the entwined lovers? How many versions did Rodin create? Why was the sculpture covered up for so long?

Curator Emma Roodhouse said that the rare appearance of this sensual 19th century sculpture outside London would be a jumping off point to examine other images and works of sculpture dealing with desire, love and devotion.

All the work in the exhibition have been created by Rodin or works inspired by Rodin or by artists who had some connection with the sculptor.

The iconic artwork is on loan from the Tate Museum. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe iconic artwork is on loan from the Tate Museum. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Emma said that the exhibition had given her the opportunity to rummage around in the archive and uncover long forgotten treasures buried under canvas, such as sculptures by Thomas Woolner, or have the borough’s collection of John Constable’s life drawings framed and put on display for the first time.

“It’s a high quality show which shows how artists have been inspired by the human form and by tales of love and devotion over the centuries.

“Auguste Rodin’s marble lovers depicted in The Kiss are taken from Dante’s Inferno from The Divine Comedy. This is a monumental artwork and is a significant piece in the history of sculpture.

Kiss & Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: RACHEL EDGEKiss & Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture exhibition at Christchurch Mansion. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“The Kiss and The Thinker are two of his most famous works and both were originally incorporated into ‘The Gates of Hell’, a monumental piece commissioned to be the entrance for a Decorative Arts Museum, which was never built. Rodin later took many of the figures included in The Gates of Hell and made them into works of art of their own.”

She said that Rodin created three versions of The Kiss. One resides in Copenhagen, another in Paris but the largest is the one owned by The Tate and currently on display in Ipswich. The English version was commissioned in 1900 by American collector Edward Perry Warren, who lived in Lewes, Sussex. When delivered the work was too large to fit into his house so he donated it to the local town hall. However, in 1914, when troops were billeted in the town hall it was covered over with sacking as the sculpture was considered too risqué and may inflame soldiers’ desires.

“The sculpture was scandalous when it was first unveiled because the woman was not passive. She was an active participant in the scene, she was leaning into the man and encouraging him.”

There is even a Picasso drawing as part of the Ipswich collection. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere is even a Picasso drawing as part of the Ipswich collection. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After the war the work was considered too racy for public exhibition and was returned to Warren and it was stored in his stables until bought by The Tate in the early 1950s.

The Michelangelo cast was also uncovered by Emma during a search of the borough’s archives. Dating from the late 19th century, the Victorian cast was broken but the original moulds remained and permission was gained from the Royal Academy in London, who have the original work, to take a new cast of the complete frieze.

The wall of Constable nudes dominate the far end of the gallery. These delicate drawings, created during the early part of Constable’s career, demonstrate the importance of life drawing. These ethereal pencil sketches are bookended by nudes from Bernard Reynolds and Colin Moss as well as a pen and ink drawing of a Minotaur by Picasso.

The exhibit inlcudes drawings by Constable. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe exhibit inlcudes drawings by Constable. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sculptures and wall friezes by Pre-Raphaelite sculptor Thomas Woolner and Ellen Mary Rope as well as illustrations by William Blake and a bust by Suffolk artist Maggi Hambling complete the spectacular show.

In addition to the exhibition itself there will be a number of artist-led workshops including drawing the figure, a Rodin study day and the curator’s introduction tour.

Kiss & Tell: Rodin and Suffolk Sculpture runs until April 28 at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich.

Topic Tags:

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

17 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

12:39 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The trial of six people charged with murder in connection with the death of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens got underway today with the selection of a prospective jury panel.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Felixstowe invited to bid for huge grant to regenerate neglected prom gardens

16:30 Richard Cornwell
An artist's impression of how part of the revamped gardens could look Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hopes are high that Felixstowe could be in line for massive grant to help with a new £1million project to regenerate one of the most popular parts of the seafront.

Four held over drug offences in Stowmarket

14:34 Jake Foxford
Five people were arrested in Stowmarket in total, four of them at one address in town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four people were arrested in Stowmarket after police raided a house suspected of being used for dealing Class A drugs.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

7 minutes ago Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Take the plunge for charity - Great East Swim set to return next year

14:21 Judy Rimmer
All ages from eight upwards are welcome to take part in the Great East Swim. Picture: GREAT SWIM SERIES

Swimmers are getting on their marks, as the biggest open water-swimming event in Suffolk, the Great East Swim, is set to return next year.

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

14:02 Jake Foxford
Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing Ipswich woman.

Ball-dogs will take to the court for tennis tournament

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
ball-dog fetching a ball on the court.

Most dog-owners know all too well how much their canine friends love running to fetch tennis balls, and at an upcoming tennis event, they can put those instincts to good use.

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

Emergency crews have attended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Sleepwalking into more congestion’ – See how traffic has increased where you live

Traffic in St Helen's Street, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you seen Corisha Bailey?

Corisha Bailey, 34, went missing from Ipswich Hospital around 3.50pm on Sunday November 25 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide