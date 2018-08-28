Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crackerjack show from The Manfreds and Georgie Fame at Regent

PUBLISHED: 09:53 14 November 2018

The Manfreds and Georgie Fame brought Maximum R&B to the Ipswich Regent.

The Manfreds and Georgie Fame brought Maximum R&B to the Ipswich Regent.

Archant

Maximum R&B with The Manfreds and Georgie Fame at Ipswich Regent, Tuesday night.

Back in the 1960s a band emerged in London that fused American R&B with pure pop and produced hit after hit after hit . . . and half a century on the Manfreds are still producing the goods.

Manfred Mann himself might have gone off to do other things – but the rest of the band (with both original vocalist Paul Jones and his replacement Mike D’Abo in the line-up) are still touring and bringing their great sounds to appreciative audiences everywhere.

Regular visitors to the Regent in Ipswich, this year they brought their friend Georgie Fame to deliver some of his hits as well.

The genius of this format is of course that none of the lead singers strain their voices too much during what is a two and a half hour set – there’s no warm-up band.

Paul Jones brings a distinctive harmonica sound to almost every number they play – whether it’s one of “his” songs or one of the later tracks while Mike D’Arbo is a constant on the keyboard alongside another verteran, Mike Hugg.

Even lead guitarist Tom McGuinness is given to chance to prove he’s no slouch with the vocals with a couple of numbers from his McGuinness/Flint band.

Most of the band are now well into their 70s (although Jones appears to have found the elixir of eternal youth!) but their sound has not diminished.

Jones’ voice remains very distinctive, while D’Abo’s different sound still sounds perfect in his numbers. Fox on the Run and Mighty Quinn were real crowd-pleasers.

And it was great to see them joined by Georgie Fame who showed that his great voice and back catalogue can still sound fresh when backed by fine R&B musicians.

A solo version of Bonnie and Clyde at the start of the second half was really quite something for the crowd.

The Manfreds are real legends. I first saw the original band play on Crackerjack in the 1960s. It is wonderful to see them still take to the stage, still belting out the hits and still able to work a large audience.

For many groups, tribute acts have become the only way to hear their music live – but not in this case. The Manfreds may be their own tribute act, but they still know how to entertain their fans!

Topic Tags:

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

55 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide