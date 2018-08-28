Heavy Rain

The Overtones, Ipswich Regent review: ‘A real party atmopshere’

PUBLISHED: 14:56 28 November 2018

Paul Assirati

The Overtones Credit: Supplied by Republic Media

Archant

The Overtones are back and just as brilliant as ever.

It’s been a tough year for the band, with the unexpected death of their band mate and lead singer Timmy Matley in April.

The now four piece continue to entertain their ever increasing fan base with what is becoming their annual Christmas tour and they are currently promoting their sixth album.

Their sharp, slick choreography and their willingness to have a laugh with the audience made for a real party atmosphere.

Bringing their blend of cheekiness and charm to all of the fan favourites and putting a big band spin on songs ranging from doo-wop, to R & B and soul classics they could do no wrong.

“My Girl” and “Save The Last Dance For Me”, were a stand out on a night of brilliant cover versions.

Even fitting in two original numbers “Stand Up” & “By My Side”, which still come across in their unique old school style.

With an audience covering all age ranges the packed Regent lapped it up.

These boys have established themselves as an act with the ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisite vocal harmonies.

The poignant tribute to their friend Timmy singing “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”, the last song they recorded together, with his picture on the big screen behind them was beautiful and emotional.

With this being followed by a version of the Spice Girls’ “Goodbye”, there was not a dry eye in the house.

However, The Overtones were there to party and it is their Christmas tour so a smattering of Christmas classics made the whole evening a joyous occasion.

You come away from an Overtones concert with a smile on your face and a warm glow, just the thing for a damp, chilly November night.

If you have never seen these guys live try and get to the Regent the next time they play there, you are in for treat.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

12 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

55 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

13:37 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

13:17 Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation is on its “last chance” to get things right.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

13:07 Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

