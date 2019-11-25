Best-selling country-pop duo The Shires returning to Ipswich Regent in 2020

Celebrated country-pop duo The Shires have announced a new album and a new tour which will be heading to the Ipswich Regent in the New Year.

The band, made up of singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, have collected a devoted following across country, folk, blues and mainstream audiences, have a huge live following playing festivals up and down the country.

The pair hail from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and fittingly created a band name to maintain a British identity and take a small part of Britain to the United States. After playing hardly half a dozen shows together, The Shires caught the attention of Decca Records, who signed them in the United Kingdom, and they secured a contract with American record label Universal Music Group Nashville, thus becoming the first ever English country act to be signed to a major Nashville label.

They were also the first UK country act to have a top ten album and the first to receive an award from the American Country Music Association.

The Shires have released a taster single 'New Year' from their forthcoming album 'Good Years'.

The title of the group's newest record couldn't ring truer for Ben and Crissie as the release follows two gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles firmly cementing their status as two of country music's most prominent voices.

The band's new music coincides with the announcement of a UK tour which will see the duo play the Ipswich Regent on May 17.

As with all their albums 'Good Years' was recorded in the home of Country Music, Nashville. It is a poignant project for Crissie and Ben now having made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond as the first UK artists to win 'Best International Act' at the prestigious CMAs, presented by the Country Music Association.

Speaking on the release of New Year, their latest single and the new album, Crissie and Ben said: "We are so excited to be releasing 'Good Years', our fourth album recorded in Nashville and also announce our next UK tour! Honesty and storytelling has always been such an important part of our songwriting. "We've poured some of the incredible experiences and life we've lived into these songs. We can't wait to hit the road next year and play these live across the country. The songs mean so much to us personally, but there really is nothing like looking out at our fans in the crowd and seeing how much of an impact they can have in someone else's life. It's truly a very special thing."

Tickets are on sale from The Regent box office on Friday November 29 at 10am.