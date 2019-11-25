E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Best-selling country-pop duo The Shires returning to Ipswich Regent in 2020

PUBLISHED: 19:30 25 November 2019

The Shires who will be playing a concert at Ipswich Regent in May 2020 Photo: Pip for BMG UK

The Shires who will be playing a concert at Ipswich Regent in May 2020 Photo: Pip for BMG UK

Archant

Celebrated country-pop duo The Shires have announced a new album and a new tour which will be heading to the Ipswich Regent in the New Year.

The Shires, Chrissie Rhodes and Ben EarleThe Shires, Chrissie Rhodes and Ben Earle

The band, made up of singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, have collected a devoted following across country, folk, blues and mainstream audiences, have a huge live following playing festivals up and down the country.

The pair hail from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire and fittingly created a band name to maintain a British identity and take a small part of Britain to the United States. After playing hardly half a dozen shows together, The Shires caught the attention of Decca Records, who signed them in the United Kingdom, and they secured a contract with American record label Universal Music Group Nashville, thus becoming the first ever English country act to be signed to a major Nashville label.

They were also the first UK country act to have a top ten album and the first to receive an award from the American Country Music Association.

You may also want to watch:

The Shires have released a taster single 'New Year' from their forthcoming album 'Good Years'.

The title of the group's newest record couldn't ring truer for Ben and Crissie as the release follows two gold-certified albums and three Top 10 singles firmly cementing their status as two of country music's most prominent voices.

The band's new music coincides with the announcement of a UK tour which will see the duo play the Ipswich Regent on May 17.

As with all their albums 'Good Years' was recorded in the home of Country Music, Nashville. It is a poignant project for Crissie and Ben now having made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond as the first UK artists to win 'Best International Act' at the prestigious CMAs, presented by the Country Music Association.

Speaking on the release of New Year, their latest single and the new album, Crissie and Ben said: "We are so excited to be releasing 'Good Years', our fourth album recorded in Nashville and also announce our next UK tour! Honesty and storytelling has always been such an important part of our songwriting. "We've poured some of the incredible experiences and life we've lived into these songs. We can't wait to hit the road next year and play these live across the country. The songs mean so much to us personally, but there really is nothing like looking out at our fans in the crowd and seeing how much of an impact they can have in someone else's life. It's truly a very special thing."

Tickets are on sale from The Regent box office on Friday November 29 at 10am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two charged and six bailed after Norwich Road mass brawl

Two people have been charged and six released on bail following the Norwich Road brawl Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

BBC documentary celebrates life and career of Ipswich star Elena Baltacha

Elena poses for the camera at the National Tennis Centre on November 29, 2010 in Roehampton. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY

WATCH: Labour campaign chief visits Sandy Martin in 2019 General Election campaign

Andrew Gwynne with Greenscape Energy Director Nigel Watson and Sandy Martin PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists