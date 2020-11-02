Cinderella shall go to the ball vows Felixstowe panto company

Suzie Lowe is confident that the 'show will go on' at the Spa Pavilion this Christmas and the people of Felixstowe will help Cinderella go to the ball Photo: Lucy Taylor

Despite current lockdown storm clouds gathering on the immediate horizon, the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, and Suzie Lowe from the Dennis Lowe Theatre Company are promising that the ‘show will go on’ if at all possible, this Christmas.

Co-writer Dean Wales consults with Suzie Lowe at a rehearsal for a previous pantomime Photo: Lucy Taylor Co-writer Dean Wales consults with Suzie Lowe at a rehearsal for a previous pantomime Photo: Lucy Taylor

The Spa Pavilion is the only theatre in Suffolk staging a live ‘in-theatre’ panto this Christmas and director and co-writer Suzie Lowe is keeping her fingers crossed that the second lockdown will lift as promised on December 2, which will allow Cinderella to go to the ball as promised.

For the time being both the Spa and the theatre company are hoping and praying that the month-long lockdown will halt the spread of infections allowing some semblance of normality for Christmas, which includes the re-opening of the theatres.

Suzie Lowe said: “We will move rehearsals to online. We have done a lot already. And depending on news In December we will then make a decision. The show will be ready either way. If government allow us to go back to tier 1 rules after this lockdown then we have two weeks of intense rehearsal time to get it done.”

She said that once rehearsals move off line, the cast will form support bubbles to allow them to rehearse together.

Sophie Kennelly, Box Office Manager at the Spa Pavilion, said that they were keeping a close eye on government advice. “We will, of course, be publishing a statement shortly about the impending lockdown, and what it means for The Spa Pavilion.

“We can only hope that the lockdown will be lifted on December 2nd, as originally stated. The Theatres Trust have asked the government for ‘Urgent clarification on Christmas shows’ so we’ll see what happens, and plan accordingly.”

The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company pantos are a tradition at Felixstowe and have entertained generations of families with their traditional storytelling, well-loved songs and slapstick fun.

This year Covid has made the show a little different but Suzie Lowe and co-writer Dean Wales have worked hard to make sure that the fun is as wild and wacky as ever.

“We’re having the Ugly Sisters played by women – two of our regular performers Leanne Ling and Jan Needle – with Amy Salmon as Cinderella, who people will remember from Sleeping Beauty, and Stuart Cheadle will be the really evil, mean step-mum channelling his inner Cruella de Ville.

“Everyone on stage - both cast and crew - will be temperature-checked before every performance, there are safety screens around the box office, the theatre is going to be extensively cleaned from top to bottom between every performance and the new box office software will ensure automatic social distancing around you in the theatre when you book your tickets.”

It is hoped that Cinderella will run at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, from December 19 2020 to January 03, 2021.