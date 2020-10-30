Theatre in the Forest brings Macbeth to Sutton Hoo

Red Rose Chain’s annual summer extravaganza Theatre in the Forest is on the move from next year.

Red Rose Chain's acclaimed Theatre in the Forest residency is staging Macbeth at Sutton Hoo in 2021 Photo: Red Rose Chain Red Rose Chain's acclaimed Theatre in the Forest residency is staging Macbeth at Sutton Hoo in 2021 Photo: Red Rose Chain

The Ipswich-based theatre company are linking up with the National Trust and will be staging Macbeth at Sutton Hoo in 2021.

Red Rose Chain’s artistic director, Joanna Carrick said: “After seven wonderful years at Jimmy’s Farm, Red Rose Chain are moving back to Theatre in the Forest’s roots and taking up a residency at one of the most stunning and atmospheric sites in the country, Sutton Hoo. The first year will reflect the spirit of this wonderful historic place with an epic production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“Macbeth has it all and moves from triumph to tragedy with spellbinding pace, witchcraft, energy and excitement. The welcome will be as warm as ever and we promise world-class performances, music, dance, comedy and as the sun sets on the Deben Valley, an emotional experience that no one will ever forget…. ‘this by the grace of Grace, we will perform in measure, Time and place.’ We can’t wait to see you there.”

She added that Red Rose Chain had been awarded funding from Arts Council England’s Cultural Recovery Fund to develop an exciting new outdoor theatrical event that will welcome back audiences to join in a thrilling and emotional experience together while safely social distancing. Access to the site is excellent and as always, accommodating a richly diverse audience, will be prioritised.

Ms Carrick said that they are appealing to their loyal audience members to buy tickets as soon as possible to support the company and their work in the community during this extended lockdown period.

Allison Girling, property operations manager for Sutton Hoo said that they were delighted to welcome such a well regarded, staple of summer to their historic site.

“The residency for Theatre in the Forest at Sutton Hoo marks the start of a new and exciting chapter in our work to bring unique experiences to our visitors. Red Rose Chain have a reputation for really innovative and unusual productions and we cannot wait to see them bring Macbeth to Sutton Hoo.

“Along with so many businesses and organisations, this year has marked some incredibly difficult times for the arts, heritage and culture sectors across the country, and so we are particularly pleased to be able to work together and start to plan ahead for next year knowing that Sutton Hoo regulars and new audiences will have something really special to look forward to.”

Theatre in the Forest’s Macbeth will be staged at Sutton Hoo from July 28 to August 21, 2021. Tickets are now on sale at the Red Rose Chain website or box office on 01473 603388.