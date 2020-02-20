From stage shows to a circus and Market for Mums - 10 things to do at the weekend

The Ballad of Maria Marten, by Beth Flintoff, Eastern Angles' production, is at the New Wolsey Theatre this weekend. Picture: Mike Kwasniak Mike Kwasniak Photography, 2018 - www.mikekwasniak.co.uk

Are you looking for weekend inspiration? Here are 10 ideas - ranging from stage shows to a Market for Mums, and a full-scale circus.

The Ballad of Maria Marten is at the New Wolsey this weekend. Picture: Mike Kwasniak The Ballad of Maria Marten is at the New Wolsey this weekend. Picture: Mike Kwasniak

The Ballad of Maria Marten, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, February 20-22, times vary

The murder of Maria Marten nearly 200 years ago in the Red Barn at Polstead has a strong hold on the public imagination. Eastern Angles' production of Beth Flintoff's play is a thrilling retelling of Suffolk's famous murder mystery - including elopement and a supernatural discovery. The show is suitable for ages 12 and over and .

There's still time to see Circus Fantasia in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN There's still time to see Circus Fantasia in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Circus Fantasia, Trinity Park Showground, Ipswich, until Sunday, February 23, times vary

There's still time to catch the visiting circus, which includes the award-winning Rastelli musical clowns from Italy, a motorbike on the high wire, aerial silks, and magic and illusion from the Duo Lumei from Spain. The circus has a new Italian-made circus big top, which it says is state-of-the-art, and super-heated even in cold weather. Refreshments include hot and cold drinks, candy floss, popcorn, hotdogs and chips.

Ring Quest, West Stow Anglo Saxon Village, until Sunday, February 23, 10am-4pm

The impressive Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park continues this weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury The impressive Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park continues this weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

If you have any fans of the Lord of the Rings in your family, this event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate your passion. Youngsters can complete the Ring Quest and find the rings and runes to save Middle Earth. The event includes a visit to the small exhibition Hobbit Hole and Mirkwood and a chance to meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North and try your hand at archery. A special talk and tour are also available to book on Sunday. The event is suitable for children aged three and over and adults. Standard admission charges will apply, plus £2 for a Ring Quest pack.

Spectacle of Light, Haughley Park, until Sunday, February 23, entry times from 5.30-7.30pm

Finishing its run this weekend, this magical illuminated trail brings the grounds of Haughley Park alive with a spell-binding combination of music and sound. You can follow the path through the gardens and see the majestic trees and beautiful gardens all lit up in a range of gorgeous colours. If you had a ticket for February 9 or 15, when the shows had to be cancelled during Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, your ticket will be valid on any other evening and you do not need to exchange them.

Leo meeting an Orc at the Ring Quest event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Leo meeting an Orc at the Ring Quest event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Art Forms in Nature, Ipswich Art Gallery, until Sunday, times vary

If you haven't yet made it along to this free exhibition, this weekend is your last chance. You can explore 40 images by Karl Blossfeldt, a German photographer who was celebrated for his pioneering close-up images of plants and flora. There is also a chance to see natural history illustrations from the Ipswich Museums collection, along with works by local botanical illustrator Guy William Eves.

Market for Mums, Trinity Park, Ipswich, Sunday, February 23, 10am

Are you looking for clothing and equipment for your children? This always popular event features more than 40 nearly new stalls where you can buy quality items for your little ones from other parents, as well as 20-plus business stalls. There will also be refreshments including teas, cakes and light lunches. There will be goodie bags for the first 100 customers.

Brendan Cole: Show Man, The Regent, Ipswich, Sunday, February 23, 7.30pm

Brush off your tails, Brendan is back. This show will include a wide range of ballroom and Latin dance from Brendan Cole and his championship dancers, performed to the music and songs of both classic and contemporary artistes. The show has it all, whether you love a cheeky Charleston or a sexy Salsa, with music from Beggin' to Bublé, plus numbers from The Greatest Showman and La La Land.

Rapunzel, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds, February 22-23, 1.30pm and 5.30pm

If you thought panto season was over, oh no it isn't! This new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale should be a treat for the whole family, with larger-than-life characters, audience interaction, and magic and mayhem throughout. There will also be a chance to meet the characters after the show. Tickets are limited, so hurry.

Darren Page, The Voice of Roy Orbison, Felixstowe Spa Pavilion, Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm

Fans of Roy Orbison can enjoy an evening of nostalgia at this show, which will include favourite songs such as I Drove all Night, Crying and In Dreams. The show also features guest Sue Lowry who will celebrate the music of Brenda Lee, with One Step at a Time, Sweet Nothings, and Dynamite, to name but a few!

Honky Tonk Angels, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds, Friday, February 21, 7.30pm

Country music fans are in for a treat with this show, which celebrates the "Queens of Country", Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Hannah Johnson, who won an award as female country singer of the year in 2019, will perform together with two other talented singers. Enjoy all the well-loved country songs, performed in top-quality Nashville fashion, including 9 to 5, Stand By Your Man, Islands in the Stream, Crazy, Apartment No 9 and many more.