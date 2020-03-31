Tina Turner show What’s Love Got To With It gets new date at Ipswich Regent

TheTina Turner tribute show What's Love Got To Do With It has rescheduled its date at the Ipswich Regent Photo: Cuffe & Taylor CUFFE AND TAYLOR

Smash hit show What’s Love Got To Do With It? has rescheduled its date at the Ipswich Regent.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a joyous show celebrating the music and 60-year career of the incredible rock and soul legend Tina Turner.

A spokesman for What’s Love Got To Do With It? said: “As everyone is aware, due to Government advice theatres and venues across the UK have had to take the decision to close. This inevitably affects our shows and therefore What’s Love Got To Do With It? has had to be rescheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we hope you can join us on the rescheduled date.”

Launched in 2019, the show has sold out theatres in towns and cities across the UK. Now, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is set to wow fans when it comes to Ipswich’s Regent Theatre later this year.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Box office staff at the Regent Theatre are contacting ticket holders so they can transfer their tickets to the new date, Wednesday, November 25. Tickets are also on sale to the general public.