Drive-in movies at Trinity Park help create ‘normal’ weekend fun

PUBLISHED: 14:51 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 16 September 2020

Audiences are being treated to 12 movies in four days at Trinity Park's drive-in film experience at the end of September Photo:Sunset Drive-in

Trinity Park will host 12 movies in four days at the end of the month as they play host to a new Drive In/Outdoor Movie event and welcome back a popular antiques and vintage previously postponed because of the pandemic.

Both events are being staged by promoter Gary Sheridan who is looking to help restore some normality into people’s lives following months of restrictions and lockdown. He is also trying to raise some money to help deserving causes.

He said: “We are proud to be supporting local charity Suffolk Community Foundation’s Rebuilding Lives Appeal as our local charity partner in Suffolk. It is hoped that the Rebuilding Local Lives Appeal will deliver more local giving to the Suffolk Coronavirus Community Fund, which has been created and delivered by the Foundation. When you purchase a ticket to the event on SEE Tickets there will be an option to donate £1-10.”

The drive-in movies will be a mix of popular dramas like The Joker, family favourites like Toy Story 4 and classic feelgood sing-alongs like , Grease, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Visitors will have choice of socially distanced outdoor pods as well as regular drive in spaces. He said that no-one should feel shy about their singing voice and just let themselves go. “Have no fear, you’ll be inside your car so – please do choose to sing along...it’ll be fun.”

Other movies on offer include Pitch Perfect, Singing in the Rain, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, La La Land, Pretty Woman and the action movie Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw. All will be shown on a huge 60 sqm LED screen.

The Antiques & Vintage Event at Trinity Park was due to celebrate its 10th anniversary earlier this year and to celebrate, admission to this restaged event will be free.

Gary said: “Like many businesses, antiques events and all the dealers who make a living from them have been at a standstill and they can’t wait to return and show the people of Ipswich what they have been missing.”

The Antiques & Vintage Market will return on September 26-27 with dealers from all over the country and there will be socially distanced sellers inside the cattle building as well as outside.

The movies will run from Thursday September 24 until Sunday September 27. Tickets are available from Sunset Drive-in website.

