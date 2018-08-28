Trinity Park events for 2019

Wedding fairs, darts nights and farmer’s markets, all your events for this year at the charity parkland.

Its a new year and that means a fresh batch of events available to attend at Trinity Park.

The conference centre, home to the Suffolk Agricultural Association charity since 1831, hosts the prestigious Suffolk Show each year, attracting more than 80,000 visitors over two days.

However, the charity also have a great range of other attractions available.

Here is what else you can enjoy at Trinity Park in 2019.

1. The Wedding Fayre!

Planning to tie the knot this year? Well look no further than the Trinity Park Wedding Fayre.

Kicking off at 11am on Sunday, February 10, the fair will feature up to 65 of the best wedding suppliers in the country.

Live music, bridal tours throughout the day and free goody bags as-well-as a bar will make the day worth it for all.

The first twenty brides who arrive get a complimentary bottle of Bucks Fizz, with bags more freebies coming your way including magazines, budget planners and fridge magnets.

Parking is free and admission is just £1.50.

2. Darts Legends Live.

Colin ‘Jaws’ Lloyd, Keith Deller and Bobby George, all under one roof for one night only.

This is a real treat for darts enthusiasts as Trinity Park hosts three legends of the game, including Ipswich’s own Keith Deller.

The show starts at 8pm on Friday, February 8, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets start at £22 but for £48.15 you can get the best seats in the house with table service and a players meet and great.

3. Anglia Business Exhibition.

It’s slightly more serious but no less important.

The Anglia Business Exhibition will start at 10am on Wednesday, May 15.

Already 60 businesses are confirmed for the expo, with more expected to sign-up.

Last year more than 1,000 people attended the event with this year set to be bigger and better.

Networking sessions will be held throughout and refreshments are also available to purchase.

Admission is free to pre-registered guests so visit the exhibition website as soon as possible if you fancy it.

4. Fit East Fitness Festival.

This is definitely one for the New Year new me fitness freaks.

Get down to Trinity Park for 10am on Saturday July 6 to receive the very best in fitness and nutritional advice.

More than 30 workouts and workshops will be available on the day with numerous guest speakers and family friendly fun.

Tickets start at £7.50 for 12-17 year olds with under-12s going in free.

5.The Market for Mums.

This is one for savvy shopping parents who can come down to Trinity Park on Sunday, February 24 to grab a bargain.

Market for Mums will consist of more than 60 stalls all holding discounted children’s clothing and toys.

Browse through thousands of coats, buggies, pushchairs and cots for the perfect deal with discounts from local businesses at the event.

Goody bags are available to the first 100 shoppers with tickets costing £4 on the door and just £2 in advance.

Doors open at 10am.