Movies by starlight as Trinity Park hosts drive-in

PUBLISHED: 12:36 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 15 July 2020

Pop Up Pictures Drive In Cinema is being held at Trinity Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

There’s nothing quite like a night out at the movies, enjoying some big screen action and adventure or perhaps a laugh or two with a timeless comedy, and that experience is made even more enjoyable by the event taking place under a brilliant star-filled sky.

Cinema under the stars. Pop Up Pictures are staging a modern drive-in at Trinity Park Photo: Danny BanthorpeCinema under the stars. Pop Up Pictures are staging a modern drive-in at Trinity Park Photo: Danny Banthorpe

Ipswich-based Pop Up Pictures are, this week, staging four days of classic movie entertainment at Trinity Park, the Suffolk Showground, off Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

Starting on Thursday July 16 and finishing on Sunday July 19, Pop Up Pictures will be creating a safe cinematic world by turning that 1950s staple – the drive-in movie – into a state-of-the-art, 21st century experience.

Pop Up Pictures are teaming up with Eclipse Light & Sound from Ipswich to offer 12 movies over an extended weekend, with screenings taking place on both LED screen for daylight viewing and a large projection screen for after dark.

In addition to the films, there will also be food, ice creams and drinks supplied by a food village created by Eating Street, a brand new street food market. Cinemagoers can enjoy up to eight street food vendors offering food from around the world.

Danny Banthorpe organiser of the Pop Up Pictures Drive In Cinema Event Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANDanny Banthorpe organiser of the Pop Up Pictures Drive In Cinema Event Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The event is the brainchild of film fan Danny Banthorpe who says that there’s nothing quite like watching a film under the stars. “The weather makes all the difference. The forecast is good for this week, so it should be a great experience to watch a fantastic movie safe and warm inside your car.

“So even if the temperature drops late on, you’ll still be comfortable inside your car.”

Drive-in audiences will tune into FM stereo’s or listen via headsets to hear the movies whilst remaining safely in their cars. A fully comprehensive health and safety plan to ensure social distancing will be in place.

The films being screened are:

Cinema under the stars. Pop Up Pictures are staging a modern drive-in at Trinity Park Photo: Danny BanthorpeCinema under the stars. Pop Up Pictures are staging a modern drive-in at Trinity Park Photo: Danny Banthorpe

Thursday July 16:

The Goonies (PG) - 6:30pm

The Lost Boys (15) - 9:20pm

Friday July 17:

Kevin & Perry Go Large (15) - 7pm

Back to the Future (PG) - 9:30pm

Saturday July 18:

Moana (U) - 12:30pm

The Lion King 1994 (U) - 3:30pm

Romeo & Juliet (12) - 6:30pm

Dirty Dancing (12) - 9:30pm

Sunday July 19:

Abominable (U) - 12:20pm

Jurassic Park (PG) - 3pm

RocketMan (15) - 6pm

Grease (PG-13) - 9:10pm

Gates open at 5pm Thursday and Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are per car not per person and start at £19.50. Tickets are available for all films except Grease which is sold out. Tickets can be booked on the Pop Pictures Facebook page

